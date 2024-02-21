Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and ex-wife Christine finally close their divorce file

The divorce of Kevin Costner and his former wife Christine is now official. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner, his wife of nearly 19 years, are divorcing, a representative for the actor said Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

On Tuesday, the court documents revealed that their marriage was dissolved on Friday, February 16. Christine, 49, had filed court papers asking that a court in Santa Barbara, Calif., waive the requirement for both parties to take a co-parenting course.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

The ex-spouses of the Yellowstone star had already reached a settlement in September on the custody of their three kids and other aspects of their divorce.

In September, a spokesperson for Kevin, 69, told People Magazine that the couple had “come to an amicable and mutually agreed upon resolution of all issues pertaining to their divorce proceedings,” following TMZ’s first report of their settlement.

ALSO READ| Kevin Costner finds love in Jewel months after divorce, here's how their love blossomed in Necker Island

Christine files for divorce after 18 years of marriage

Christine had initiated the divorce on May 1, 2023 after being married to Kevin for 18 years. She stated in her filing that they had separated on April 11.

The former couple have three children together: two sons, Cayden, 16, and Hayes, 15, and a daughter, Grace, 13.

A spokesperson for Kevin expressed his regret when Christine filed for divorce. “It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” the spokesperson said.

“We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

Before finalizing their divorce in September, Kevin and Christine had several court appearances to sort out various issues, such as when Christine would move out of their family estate in Santa Barbara, California, and how much child support Kevin would pay as the star of Field of Dreams.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift flaunts natural curls during night out with Sabrina Carpenter amid Eras Tour in Sydney

Kevin and Christine had a brief encounter at a golf course where he was practicing for his 1996 rom-com Tin Cup. They started dating after they met again at a restaurant in 1998 and tied the knot in 2004 at Costner’s 160-acre ranch, The Dunbar, in Aspen, Colorado.

This was Kevin’s second marriage: he was married to Cindy Silva for 16 years before they divorced in 1994. They have three grown-up children. After his divorce from Silva and before his relationship with Christine, he had a short romance with Bridget Rooney, who is the mother of his 27-year-old son Liam.