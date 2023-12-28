Yellowstone trespassing charges hit James Bond star Pierce Brosnan

Eminent actor Pierce Brosnan, famously known for his portrayal of the iconic spy James Bond, found himself in legal trouble as federal prosecutors in Wyoming filed charges against him for trespassing into restricted areas of Yellowstone National Park. Actor Pierce Brosnan accused of trespassing in Yellowstone(Instagram/Pierce Brosnan)

The court documents, dated November 1, detailed Brosnan's alleged unauthorized entry into closed-off sections, specifically mentioning "mammoth terraces" and "thermal areas" within the park.

The charges brought against Brosnan were classified as a "petty offense," as noted in the court docket. Although the actor has yet to enter a plea, the Los Angeles-based address listed on the court documents corresponds to Brosnan's residence, as reported by The Messenger.

At present, no immediate response has been received from Brosnan's representative regarding this incident.

Scheduled for a court hearing on January 23, Brosnan's involvement in trespassing within Yellowstone Park comes amid his recent filming activities near the area.

In October, the actor was reportedly shooting a western thriller, "Unholy Trinity," set in Paradise Valley, situated in close proximity to Yellowstone National Park. Notably, this movie features Samuel L. Jackson alongside Brosnan.

The trespassing incident contradicts Brosnan's on-screen image, given his recent hosting role in the History Channel series "History's Greatest Heists." The show delves into remarkable tales of infiltrating secured places and successfully evading detection. Yet, it's unlikely that Brosnan's Yellowstone escapade will be showcased as one of these daring feats in any future episodes.

About Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone National Park, a site of natural wonder and ecological significance, imposes regulations to protect its delicate ecosystem. Brosnan's alleged breach into restricted areas underscores the importance of respecting such boundaries to preserve these natural landscapes.

Yellowstone, established by the US Congress on March 1, 1872, stands as the United States' inaugural national park—recognized as the oldest, among the largest, and most renowned in the nation.