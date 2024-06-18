Meghan Markle and Prince Harry extend olive branch to Kate Middleton as Duchess' heart goes out to…

Amidst deteriorating ties with Prince William and cancer-stricken Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have extended an olive branch to the Prince and Princess of Wales, according to a new report. Meghan and Harry's dimension with the Royal family took a U-turn after they stepped down from their position as working Royals in 2020 and shifted to the United States following the birth of their child, Archie.(AP)

Citing a Royal insider, GB New reported that Harry and his spouse Meghan are finally prepared to put an end to their conflict with their family members residing in Britain.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, is willing to build a more positive environment as she believes that the image of a royal savior will help her achieve this goal, the source said, stressing that Harry's spouse is more concerned about Kate. “And, despite all their bad blood, her heart does go out to Kate - she can only imagine how hard this situation must be for her.”

“Meghan has made it clear she'd love nothing more than to move past all the nonsense and find a way towards healing for everyone's sake. She's ready to let the anger and bitterness go,” the insider said.

A look at brewing rift with Royal brothers

In the recent past, Harry and Meghan have taken several jabs at Kate and William, the most prominent of which being in an Oprah Winfrey interview from 2021 and the Duke's autobiography Spare that was released in January 2023.

In March 2024, Kate, 42, revealed that she had received a cancer diagnosis. This announcement came after Buckingham Palace made King Charles' cancer diagnosis public, prompting Prince Harry to travel to the UK to visit his father.

However, the Duke and Duchess have not visited Kate, the mother of three, amidst her ongoing cancer treatment.

Kate recently came to limelight after she made her first appearance since cancer diagnosis at Trooping the Colour last week, which was attended by Prince William and the couple's three kids. The whole family joined King Charles and Queen Camilla for the balcony appearance.

It's unclear if Prince William and Kate will agree to halt their ongoing rift with the Sussexes.

After he flew to London in February 2024, Harry announced that he will visit the UK as often as possible in order to spend time with his family.

During his May visit for Invictus Games, Harry did not meet his estranged brother Prince William and the monarch amidst their busy schedule.