King Charles ‘in talks for official America tour’ over desperation to meet…

King Charles is reportedly in discussions for an official trip to the United States as tensions with Prince Harry continue to escalate. Amid growing concerns and intense media scrutiny over the strained relationship with his son, the monarch is exploring the possibility of a stateside trip in a bid to address the ongoing family discord as per a Royal expert. However, the official trip requires extensive preparation, planning, and consideration. Once these challenges are overcome, the King would definitely like to meet his favourites whom he is longing to see. Prince Harry received news of Diana's death from his father, King Charles, on August 31, 1997. (AP )

King Charles ‘in discussion’ for official US trip

While the monarch is extremely close to his grandchildren in the UK, i.e. Prince William and Kate's children George, Charlotte, and Louis, he reportedly regrets not being there for his other two grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. The kids live in California with Harry and Meghan, away from royal life. The King has only seen Lilibet once and craves to see Archie more. There is no doubt that if this trip goes ahead, “he would make time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren.”

As per royal expert and author Tom Quinn, “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren.” Adding that the trip requires a lot of preparations and discussion he said, “but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”

King Charles wants to see ‘Archie and Lilibet’

Earlier, the UK outlet reported that King Charles is not content with just video calls with Archie and Lilibet and wants to be more present in their lives. However, Harry has made his intention clear not to bring his family to the UK over security concerns. While he has received the green light to appeal after losing the battle back in February, the Duke reportedly thinks that the downsizing in security after he stopped being a working royal might pose a threat during his visits to the UK, and he doesn’t want his family to suffer.

Quinn added, “King Charles has privately visited many other countries – he made an unpublicised visit to Transylvania for example to check up on his rental properties – so it’s certainly possible that he would make a discreet private visit to Harry and the children in California.” This comes after the monarch is said to have sent a special birthday gift and greeting card to Lilibet, who turned three just a few weeks ago. The expert added, He is desperate to see them and hates the idea that Archie and Lily will not remember him as the warm friendly grandfather he wants to be."

Harry on a house hunt for a ‘secluded Georgian house’

On the other hand, the Duke has reportedly been searching for a house, specifically a "secluded Georgian house" near his father's Highgrove estate. This comes amid reports that he and Meghan hope to divide their time between the US and the UK to avoid staying in hotels whenever they visit London for work. Royal author and expert Quinn suggests that Harry might be planning to establish a new UK base for his family.