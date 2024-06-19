Kate Middleton in no rush to resume royal duties; ‘doing what’s right for her' amid cancer battle, source says

Initially ever-present in the eyes of the public, Kate Middleton has had to undo a lot of her official practices ever since she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. Having steered clear of the spotlight since Christmas, she finally briefly graced her public-facing obligations on Saturday, June 15. Joining the royal family in her first surprising outing, she honoured the Trooping the Colour festivities, celebrating an annual tradition tied to the King's birthday. London, June 15 (ANI): King Charles and Queen Camilla along with Prince William, Princess Kate Middleton and other Members of the Royal Family being greeted by crowds as they gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional fly-past during the celebration of The King’s official birthday, at Buckingham Palace in London on Saturday. (The Royal Family X)

In a previous Entertainment Tonight report, a royal expert detailed how, despite being her radiant self in public, the Princess of Wales' appearance possibly took a toll on her health amid her ongoing cancer treatment. These remarks ultimately insinuated that the Princess was in no rush to fully resume her royal duties, given her fragile health condition.

Kate Middleton not likely to resume her royal duties anytime soon

Just after that report delivered a health update, a new one surfaced online, asserting that the 42-year-old is “recovering privately.”

A source closely connected with the royal household told People, “She has been doing what’s right for her and recovering privately at home. She is dealing with it the best she can.”

A health update right from the Princess' own pen further supported these assumptions as she said in a personal letter, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.”

Even though Princess Kate is said to be “making good progress" in her treatment, the royal household is clearly experiencing a rough patch, especially with even King Charles III battling cancer while the family juggles with estrangement and bitter skirmishes, leaving a Prince Harry-Meghan Markle-sized void at the core.

Regardless of the overarching sourness, some dark clouds shrouding the royal family under a grave mood subsided to some extent when Middleton's horse-drawn carriage rode into the public at the King's official birthday parade.

“She couldn’t have picked a better moment to reappear in public… She looked so happy to be there. It was spellbinding to watch her,” said royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith.

With three generations of the family present at Trooping the Colour, “It was a perfect way for Kate to reenter the public sphere at this event, which is so full of tradition going back hundreds of years and is a symbol of the continuity of the royal family,” added Bedell Smith.

Another royal source emphasised the importance of family to the Princess of Wales: “She wanted to be there to support her family.”

Foregrounding the words of Queen Elizabeth, “I need to be seen to be believed,” King Charles' biographer Catherine Mayer said despite how difficult it has been for Middleton, her public appearance “was an act of service under the terms of the institution she is part of.”