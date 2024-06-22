Taylor Swift’s unexpected Buckingham Palace moment before London concert reveals royals' Swiftie side

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour received a royal welcome in London. While it definitely wasn't a great start since reports surfaced of her private jet being vandalized hours after it landed at Stansted Airport by climate activists, the Cruel Summer singer got a special shout-out from the royals. What made it even more memorable was the Royal Family themselves offering a warm and playful greeting to the pop star and sharing a video of the royal military band playing Swift's Billboard-topping hit song. Taylor Swift kicked off the European leg of her Eras Tour with a new setlist that includes tracks from The Tortured Poets Department(AFP)

Buckingham Palace’s military band plays Taylor Swift’s songs

The prestigious military band stationed at Buckingham Palace swapped their usual for a lively performance of Swift's hit song, and the internet can't stop swooning. Earlier today, the melodies of ‘Shake It Off,’ the lead single from her fifth studio album ‘1989,’ echoed through Buckingham Palace, capturing everyone's attention. The royal family too didn’t shy away from playfully commenting on the performance video on Instagram Friday (June 21), just hours before Swift's concert, saying, “Can’t stop, won’t stop groovin’,” in a playful nod to the song's lyrics.

Military band plays Shake it Off in London

A video capturing the hearts of Swifties online shows the Buckingham Palace military band in full regalia, complete with their traditional uniforms. They were, playing saxophones, tubas, trombones, and other wind instruments to the tune of Shake It Off. The performance, playfully dubbed Changing of the Guard (Taylor's Version), has become a viral sensation.

Prince William reportedly attends Taylor Swift’s concert

Prince William reportedly attended Taylor Swift’s Wembley performance alongside his three children, Charlotte, George, and Louis, to celebrate his 42nd birthday. While there are still no pictures to confirm this, various UK media outlets have reported the presence of the royals at the Eras Tour stop.

Meanwhile, Princess Kate, who is battling cancer, was reported to be resting at home after making a surprise appearance at Trooping the Colour. The Blank Space singer’s Eras Tour includes three shows at Wembley Stadium from June 21 to 23. Meanwhile, Swift’s beau Travis Kelce also attended the show with his brother Jason and his wife Kylie.