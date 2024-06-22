Call it a touchdown for the Swifties! Taylor Swift's London concert was a star-studded affair, and we don’t know whom to turn our attention to. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce brought his family to cheer on the pop icon, but that wasn't all. Adding to the A-list energy, Prince William and his kids, Charlotte, George, and Louis, were also there to celebrate their American queen. Singing along, even some of the hottest stars from Bridgerton joined the fun. Taylor’s beau brought along his brother and sister-in-law to Wembley Stadium after not being seen for around a month. Travis Kelce and family Join Prince William at Taylor Swift's London concert; Bridgerton star spotted: Report

Travis Kelce bring Jason and Kylie to Taylor Swift’s concert

Taylor Swift's boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, reappeared after a month-long absence from the public eye. Fans spotted him at the first London stop of her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium. Videos showed Kelce excitingly signing New Heights hat while hanging out with friends in the VIP zone. He wasn't alone - his fellow NFL player brother, Jason, and his wife Kylie joined him. Even Travis' close friend, Ross made the trip to see the Cruel Summer singer perform.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Prince Louis' five word remark to his sister Charlotte and mom Kate shows his true nature at Trooping the Colour

Prince William and kids reportedly attend Taylor Swift’s concert

The royals were reportedly present at Taylor Swift's London concert. The Prince of Wales celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday evening at Taylor Swift’s first Eras Tour concert in London with his three children — George, 10, Charlotte, 9, and Louis, 6, according to Page Six. Kate Middleton, who was reported to be battling cancer and undergoing chemotherapy, was not present.

While their arrival is yet to be confirmed with photos, it wouldn’t be a surprise. William is a Swiftie; during a 2013 charity gala dinner at Kensington Palace in London, he got up on stage with Swift and Bon Jovi to belt out a song. Later he opened up about it in a podcast.

“To this day, I still do not know what came over me … But, frankly, if Taylor Swift looks you in the eye, touches your arm, and says, ‘Come with me…’ I got up like a puppy and went, ‘Yeah, okay, that seems like a great idea. I’ll follow you,'” he told Apple Fitness+ back in 2021.

Also read: Ben Affleck breaks marriage silence, says Jennifer Lopez's fame is 'bananas': 'Attention isn't my thing...'

Bridgerton stars groove at Taylor Swift’s concert

Adding to the star power, well-known figures such as Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton, Jonathan Van Ness, a former Queer Eye cast member, and model Cara Delevingne were seen having a good time at the concert. Nicola even got into the Swiftie spirit by trading friendship bracelets with other fans. Later fan cams caught Travis, 34, and Taylor's father, Scott, exchanging a warm handshake on the Wembley Stadium ground prior to the performance.