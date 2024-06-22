 BTS dominates June brand rankings days after Jin’s return; Lim Young Woong and Seventeen trail behind - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

BTS dominates June brand rankings days after Jin’s return; Lim Young Woong and Seventeen trail behind

ByAditi Srivastava
Jun 22, 2024 01:57 PM IST

BTS back at number one in brand ranking as Jin returns, Jimin to release second album 'MUSE' with seven tracks

BTS is back at the top. The K-pop boy band reclaimed their leading position after slipping down the rankings while the members continue serving in the military instead of active music making or brand endorsements and other activities. However, in June, the oldest member, Jin, made his epic comeback, causing the brand ranking of the Dynamite singers to skyrocket. Earlier in May, Trot singer Lim Young Woong held the top spot, followed closely by girl group IVE and aespa with BTS sitting at number 7.

BTS members will come together again in 2025 with a renewed contract.
BTS members will come together again in 2025 with a renewed contract.

BTS tops June Brand ranking beating popular trot singer

The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute just unveiled their monthly analysis, taking the pulse of fans' online activity, media coverage, and community chatter surrounding active singers. Even though several BTS members are fulfilling their military duties, with only Jin back in action, the K-pop sensation managed to reclaim their top position.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also read: Justin Timberlake's pre-arrest concert footage with ‘bloodshot eyes’ surfaces, fans worried; ‘he had something..’

The Boy with Luv singer topped the chart with a score of 9 million. Trot singer Lim Young Woong follows close behind with 8,287,506 points, showing impressive growth in his brand activity compared to last month's score of 7,923,400, despite topping the list in May. Next, is Seventeen with 5,150,273 points and the IVE with 4,560,096 points.

BTS’ Park Jimin announces comeback

On June 18, BigHit announced Jimin’s comeback with an album titled MUSE. This will mark the 'Filter' crooner’s second album. The upcoming release is slated to feature not one or two, but seven tracks, dropping on July 19 at 1 PM KST.

BigHit in its statement said, “Following his first solo album, “FACE,” where he sought to explore his true identity, “MUSE” documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration.” Pre-order starts from, “Starts on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. KST.”

Also read: Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 263 delayed again: New leaks suggest July release due to Akutami’s waning health

BLACKPINK’s brand value rises

Earlier, the girl group, which recently parted ways with YG Entertainment as individual artists, slipped down to 23rd position. However, with the members' activeness, including Lisa and Jennie's comeback in the music scene, the girl group now sits at 14th position in June. LE SSERAFIM also slipped one position, while ILLIT and (G)I-DLE hold firm.

Top 30 boy group member brand rankings for June

  1. BTS
  2. Lim Young Woong
  3. Seventeen
  4. IVE
  5. aespa
  6. ILLIT
  7. (G)I-DLE
  8. LE SSERAFIM
  9. IU
  10. Young Tak
  11. Lee Chan Won
  12. Na Hoon Ah
  13. BLACKPINK
  14. DAY6
  15. QWER
  16. BIBI
  17. Psy
  18. Jang Yoon Jung
  19. J.Y. Park
  20. TWS
  21. Jung Dong Won
  22. RIIZE
  23. Oh My Girl
  24. Sunmi
  25. TWICE
  26. Song Ga In
  27. Red Velvet
  28. Taeyeon
  29. Car the Garden
  30. Kang Daniel

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Music / BTS dominates June brand rankings days after Jin’s return; Lim Young Woong and Seventeen trail behind
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On