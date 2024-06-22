BTS dominates June brand rankings days after Jin’s return; Lim Young Woong and Seventeen trail behind

BTS is back at the top. The K-pop boy band reclaimed their leading position after slipping down the rankings while the members continue serving in the military instead of active music making or brand endorsements and other activities. However, in June, the oldest member, Jin, made his epic comeback, causing the brand ranking of the Dynamite singers to skyrocket. Earlier in May, Trot singer Lim Young Woong held the top spot, followed closely by girl group IVE and aespa with BTS sitting at number 7. BTS members will come together again in 2025 with a renewed contract.

BTS tops June Brand ranking beating popular trot singer

The Korea Brand Reputation Research Institute just unveiled their monthly analysis, taking the pulse of fans' online activity, media coverage, and community chatter surrounding active singers. Even though several BTS members are fulfilling their military duties, with only Jin back in action, the K-pop sensation managed to reclaim their top position.

The Boy with Luv singer topped the chart with a score of 9 million. Trot singer Lim Young Woong follows close behind with 8,287,506 points, showing impressive growth in his brand activity compared to last month's score of 7,923,400, despite topping the list in May. Next, is Seventeen with 5,150,273 points and the IVE with 4,560,096 points.

BTS’ Park Jimin announces comeback

On June 18, BigHit announced Jimin’s comeback with an album titled MUSE. This will mark the 'Filter' crooner’s second album. The upcoming release is slated to feature not one or two, but seven tracks, dropping on July 19 at 1 PM KST.

BigHit in its statement said, “Following his first solo album, “FACE,” where he sought to explore his true identity, “MUSE” documents his journey in search of the source of his inspiration.” Pre-order starts from, “Starts on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 11 a.m. KST.”

BLACKPINK’s brand value rises

Earlier, the girl group, which recently parted ways with YG Entertainment as individual artists, slipped down to 23rd position. However, with the members' activeness, including Lisa and Jennie's comeback in the music scene, the girl group now sits at 14th position in June. LE SSERAFIM also slipped one position, while ILLIT and (G)I-DLE hold firm.

