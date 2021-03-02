IND USA
BLACKPINK singer Rose in her solo debut poster.
music

Blackpink's Rosé solo debut release date out, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie show support. See posters

  • BLACKPINK member Rosé shared posters to confirm that she will make her solo debut on March 12. Her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie extend their support.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST

The countdown for BLACKPINK singer Rosé's solo debut has begun. YG Entertainment released a couple of posters featuring the K-pop band member and announced that she would be making her solo debut on March 12. The title is still under wraps but posters are intriguing nonetheless.

In one of the two posters, Rosé was seen sporting a red high-low dress, walking through the smoke while a car burnt next to her. She looked unaffected by the chaos around her. The words 'No Way Out, You Are Now' were visible in the poster. The second poster saw Rosé laying down in a lilac coloured dress while her blonde locks covered her shoulder and tresses fell on her face.

While Rosé shared her solo debut poster teasers on her Instagram, her fellow band members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie shared the same on their respective Instagram Stories, expressing their support and showing their excitement for the singer's debut.

Also Read: BTS singer V loses balance while performing yoga, ends the session with a 'namaste'. Watch videos

Rosé had the fans screaming when she performed her all-English track, Gone, during BLACKPINK's first online concert, The Show, in January this year. Several fans gushed about the singer's solo performance while expressing their excitement for her solo debut.

Fans were treated to a teaser of the song back last month. The short video saw the 25-year-old curling up in pain on the bathroom floor while a rose burnt. The video also featured the Rosé seated on the dining table, cutting through her meal before she loses track of the activity.

Not only Rosé, YG Entertainment had also confirmed that Lisa's solo debut is in the offing. Apart from the solos, fans are also waiting to watch Jisoo make her acting debut with Snowdrop. She has been busy with the filming of the K-drama.

