BTS singer V loses balance while performing yoga, ends the session with a 'namaste'. Watch videos
- BTS singer V left fans in India screaming after he was seen thanking a yoga instructor with a "namaste."
BTS singer V, also known as Kim Taehyung, caused a social media frenzy after he was seen saying "namaste". The international singer recently joined his fellow BTS members for a yoga session, released as part of the Winter Package 2021. While several clips from the session made their way online, the clip featuring Taehyung's namaste caught Indian fans' attention.
In the clip, the Winter Bear singer, along with his group members, was seen thanking the yoga instructor for the class. "Namaste, thank you," he said, while bowing down with gratitude. Several fans shared the clip and confessed they were emotional. "#Namaste #V #Taehyung He said namaste it means he really think about us #IndianArmy," a fan wondered.
Another fan shared a clip of Kajol, from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, doing the namaste as a response to Taehyung and said, "NAMASTE TAEHYUNG @BTS_twt we're waiting for you." "Omg V said Namaste..best news i have heard today..So V knows something information about India..hope BTS visits india once," another fan said.
Apart from his namaste clip, another clip featuring V doing yoga but losing balance also had fans' attention. In the clip, V is seen swaying from one side to another but he accidentally puts more energy into the position than required and falls on the floor. Check out both the clips and a few fan reactions below:
Also Read: BTS: Jungkook drops JJK1 mixtape spoilers, breaks a VLive record
Back in 2020, during their chat with NDTV, BTS members said they hope to visit India after the pandemic ends. "If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person," RM said.
"We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," Suga added.
BTS singer V ended yoga session with a 'namaste' and Indian fans rejoiced
