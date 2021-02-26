When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention
- Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
BTS have all eyes on them as they continue to climb the ladder of success and make headlines with their milestones. However, BTS singer Jimin had his attention on Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The South Korean singer, during a V live session in 2020, revealed that he had watched several movies following the lockdown in the country.
While listing the numerous films that he had streamed, Jimin caused a social media uproar when he mentioned the Bollywood movie, 3 Idiots. The movie starring Kareena, Aamir, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya became the talk of the town.
The mention caused such a frenzy that Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, who produced the movie, took to Twitter to thank the singer. "Thank you @BTS_twt for showing love for #3Idiots (folded hands emoji) PS: When you are tensed, tell your heart #ALLIZZWELL."
Also Read: BTS ARMY goes gaga as V and Jungkook discuss KTH1 and JJK1 mixtapes
BTS fans in India are patiently waiting for the day they could host the septet in the country. Speaking about visiting India, BTS leader RM told NDTV last year, "If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person."
"We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," Suga said in the same interview.
BTS was recently in the news for their special MTV Unplugged episode. On the half-hour telecast, the group performed Telepathy, Blue & Grey and Life Goes On, from their recently released album BE, covered Coldplay's hit track Fix You, and their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention
- Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS ARMY goes gaga as V and Jungkook discuss KTH1 and JJK1 mixtapes
- BTS singer V confirmed that his mixtape would feature 13 songs. This revelation has left the fandom, ARMY, in an emotional state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Billie Eilish reveals she recorded new album in lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Payal Dev: Music is my world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: Jungkook dyes his hair blue and ARMY is convinced his mixtape is on its way
- BTS singer Jungkook took to Twitter and shared a selfie flaunting his blue hair. The singer caused a frenzy among fans and left a few wondering if the hair colour change has something to do with his mixtape.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann, Diljit, Kapil mourn Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander's death
- Renowned Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander died on Wednesday. Several Punjabi and Bollywood celebrities remembered him on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS perform Telepathy, Blue & Grey on MTV Unplugged, cover Coldplay's Fix You
- BTS served a treat for their fans as they appeared on the recent episode of MTV Unplugged. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed two tracks from their album BE, Telepathy and Blue & Grey, while covering Coldplay's Fix You.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's song; Jungkook, V heap praises in Bangtan Bomb
- A new Bangtan Bomb was released today which saw RM vibing to Justin Bieber's Where Are U Now, Jin reciting Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and Suga revealing which member he wants to give his photo card to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah all set to collaborate on a music video shot in Kashmir
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and popular rap singer Badshah are working together on a new song. Both took to their respective social media handles to share the news.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS members come together for a fun chat as BE Essential Edition releases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawri Ho Rai Hai goes viral: Yashraj Mukhate says, ‘Things on which I put too much mind don’t really work’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Pandit is confused as 'Shweta your mic is on' becomes Twitter trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy bday J-Hope: RM, Suga wish rapper as he struggles to chat live with fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo
- Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox