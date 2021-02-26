IND USA
BTS singer Jimin revealed he has watched 3 Idiots.
When Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor had BTS singer Jimin's attention

  Last year, BTS singer Jimin caused a frenzy among Indian BTS fans when he said he watched 3 Idiots.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 05:17 PM IST

BTS have all eyes on them as they continue to climb the ladder of success and make headlines with their milestones. However, BTS singer Jimin had his attention on Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor. The South Korean singer, during a V live session in 2020, revealed that he had watched several movies following the lockdown in the country.

While listing the numerous films that he had streamed, Jimin caused a social media uproar when he mentioned the Bollywood movie, 3 Idiots. The movie starring Kareena, Aamir, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya became the talk of the town.

The mention caused such a frenzy that Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films, who produced the movie, took to Twitter to thank the singer. "Thank you @BTS_twt for showing love for #3Idiots (folded hands emoji) PS: When you are tensed, tell your heart #ALLIZZWELL."

BTS fans in India are patiently waiting for the day they could host the septet in the country. Speaking about visiting India, BTS leader RM told NDTV last year, "If the time passes by, and when these crazy things all finish then we want to be there and see all the armies in India, and have this energy together, dance together, sing together. So we want to really, say namaste, to really be there and just give our voices in person."

"We heard that ARMY in India have shown us great love and support. We want to tell them that we are eager to see you too and hope that day will come soon enough," Suga said in the same interview.

BTS was recently in the news for their special MTV Unplugged episode. On the half-hour telecast, the group performed Telepathy, Blue & Grey and Life Goes On, from their recently released album BE, covered Coldplay's hit track Fix You, and their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite.

