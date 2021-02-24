IND USA
BTS: Jungkook dyes his hair blue and ARMY is convinced his mixtape is on its way

  • BTS singer Jungkook took to Twitter and shared a selfie flaunting his blue hair. The singer caused a frenzy among fans and left a few wondering if the hair colour change has something to do with his mixtape.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 06:10 PM IST

BTS singer Jungkook has dyed his hair again this year. The singer, also called the Golden Maknae, took to Twitter to debut his new hair colour. The singer shared a selfie and revealed he dyed his hair himself. Jungkook adorably wore a small hair clip, matching his new hair colour, to keep his hair from falling on his face.

The new photo has left the fandom, ARMY, weak in their knees. Many fans approved of his changing hair colour while a few wondered why he was switching it up so often. For the uninitiated, Jungkook previously left fans in a frenzy when he coloured his hair blonde.

A few fans believe that the changing hair colours have something to do with his mixtape, dubbed as JJK1. The singer had first mentioned his mixtape during an interview with Buzzfeed in May 2018. However, a year later, he said he wasn't ready just yet. Nevertheless, he brought up the mixtape reference again in September 2019, when he gatecrashed J-Hope's VLive and teased that he was working on it but it wasn't fully ready to release.


Now, with the changing hairdos, BTS fans think Jungkook could surprise the fandom with his mixtape release.

Jungkook revealed his new hair colour soon after he was seen joining fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V during a special episode of MTV Unplugged. During the episode, the septet performed five songs. They performed Telepathy and Blue & Grey for the first time on a stage. They then followed it up with a cover performance of Coldplay's Fix You and ended the episode with Life Goes On and Dynamite.

During the show, Jungkook said he misses the ARMY. "We will continue to stay by your side this year with good music,” he added.

BTS recently also released BE Essential Edition.

