BTS: Jungkook dyes his hair blue and ARMY is convinced his mixtape is on its way

BTS singer Jungkook has dyed his hair again this year. The singer, also called the Golden Maknae, took to Twitter to debut his new hair colour. The singer shared a selfie and revealed he dyed his hair himself. Jungkook adorably wore a small hair clip, matching his new hair colour, to keep his hair from falling on his face.

The new photo has left the fandom, ARMY, weak in their knees. Many fans approved of his changing hair colour while a few wondered why he was switching it up so often. For the uninitiated, Jungkook previously left fans in a frenzy when he coloured his hair blonde.

Also Read: Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

A few fans believe that the changing hair colours have something to do with his mixtape, dubbed as JJK1. The singer had first mentioned his mixtape during an interview with Buzzfeed in May 2018. However, a year later, he said he wasn't ready just yet. Nevertheless, he brought up the mixtape reference again in September 2019, when he gatecrashed J-Hope's VLive and teased that he was working on it but it wasn't fully ready to release.

JK: I also will (points to screen) I’m also working hard, producing. At first, I wanted to share it right after the break ended, but I wasn’t pleased with it, so - (points)

JH: When do you think it’ll be ready?

JK: It’s not just one song, everyone! (bows) Please anticipate it! — wisha 💫 (@doyou_bangtan) September 27, 2019





Now, with the changing hairdos, BTS fans think Jungkook could surprise the fandom with his mixtape release.

call me mentally deranged if u want but what if he dyed his hair for JJK1.... also the # on his tweet .... Jungkook mixtape haha.... please.... nervous laugh — jungkook gender envy club (@FXJE0N) February 24, 2021

Jungkook is now using #JJK I'M TELLING Y'ALL HIS MIXTAPE IS COMING JJK1 IS COMING — 재🧸 (@dionysustwts) February 24, 2021

Reasons why Jungkook dyed his hair BLUE:



• We all know he used the hashtag which is the #/JJK and us, have a feeling that JJK1 mixtape will come SOON.



• A new comeback, jimin and namjoon is blonde right now, but JK changed his hair color to blue.



• IT IS NOT AN EDIT. — ً lhai (@vantesthicc) February 24, 2021

ARE WE HAVING BLUE HAIR JEON JUNGKOOK BECAUSE OF HIS MIXTAPE OH MY I THINK I’M NOT READY FOR #JJK

pic.twitter.com/UZj5W1nWS1 — RTAN⁷🫐 (@Rangtan7) February 24, 2021

JUNGKOOK has blue hair 🤩#JJK mixtape is coming 😱 pic.twitter.com/bSNyyJ9UBZ — MJ⁷ (@mjrtaehyung) February 24, 2021

jungkook with blue hair?! that's really a "im about to drop a mixtape" look. we best be ready. — dani⁷ 🐥 (@duaIitypjm) February 24, 2021

Jungkook revealed his new hair colour soon after he was seen joining fellow BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin and V during a special episode of MTV Unplugged. During the episode, the septet performed five songs. They performed Telepathy and Blue & Grey for the first time on a stage. They then followed it up with a cover performance of Coldplay's Fix You and ended the episode with Life Goes On and Dynamite.

During the show, Jungkook said he misses the ARMY. "We will continue to stay by your side this year with good music,” he added.

BTS recently also released BE Essential Edition.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

bts Topics