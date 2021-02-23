IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
music

Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

Popular electronic music duo Daft Punk has split. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement with a video.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST

Grammy-winning electronic music pioneers Daft Punk have announced that they are breaking up after 28 years. The helmet-wearing French duo shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called Epilogue. Kathryn Frazier, the band's longtime publicist, confirmed the break up for The Associated Press.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with One More Time, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger and Get Lucky.


Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met at a Paris school in 1987. Prior to Daft Punk, they formed an indie rock band named Darling.

They officially formed Daft Punk in 1993, and the helmeted, mute and mysterious musicians released their debut album, Homework, in 1997. They first found success with the international hit Da Funk, which topped the Billboard dance charts and earned them their first Grammy nomination. A second No. 1 hit and Grammy nomination followed with Around the World.

The internet was heartbroken at the split and decided to vent with some memes:


Daft Punk spent time touring around the world and reached greater heights with their sophomore album, 2001's Discovery. It included the infectious smash One More Time and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, which Kanye West famously flipped into his own hit Stronger, released in 2007. It won West the best rap solo performance Grammy at the 2008 show, where West and Daft Punk performed together onstage.

A year later, a live version of Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger won Daft Punk the best dance recording Grammy — their first win — and their Alive 2007 album picked up best electronic/dance album.

Also read: Chehre poster: As Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Haashmi take centerstage, Rhea Chakraborty is suspiciously missing

But it was the 2014 Grammys where Daft Punk really took the spotlight, winning album of the year for Random Access Memories and making history as the first electronic act to win the highest honour at the Grammys. The duo won four awards that night, including record of the year for their bombshell hit Get Lucky, featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

Random Access Memories was regarded as a genre-bending album highlighted by its mix of live instrumentation, disco sounds, funk, rock, R&B and more. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 295 on their list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

The Weeknd and Daft Punk have brought out a new track,Starboy.(Theweeknd/Facebook)
The Weeknd and Daft Punk have brought out a new track,Starboy.(Theweeknd/Facebook)
music

The Weeknd, Daft Punk release new track Starboy

By AFP
PUBLISHED ON SEP 22, 2016 03:51 PM IST
Daft Punk and The Weeknd have collaborated together and come out with new track called Starboy.
READ FULL STORY
A-TV-Documentary-is-reveal-new-secrets-about-Daft-Punk-Twitter
A-TV-Documentary-is-reveal-new-secrets-about-Daft-Punk-Twitter
hollywood

New Daft Punk film will 'unmask' the legendary duo's secrets

By HT Correspondent | AFP, Paris
UPDATED ON JUN 19, 2015 10:15 PM IST
The mystery surrounding Daft Punk, the star French musical duo who usually keep their identities hidden under full-face robot helmets, will be lifted a little more in a new TV documentary to premiere next week featuring excerpts from Pharrell Williams and Kanye.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
music

Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Popular electronic music duo Daft Punk has split. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement with a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
music

BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's song; Jungkook, V heap praises in Bangtan Bomb

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • A new Bangtan Bomb was released today which saw RM vibing to Justin Bieber's Where Are U Now, Jin reciting Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and Suga revealing which member he wants to give his photo card to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
music

Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah all set to collaborate on a music video shot in Kashmir

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and popular rap singer Badshah are working together on a new song. Both took to their respective social media handles to share the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
music

BTS members come together for a fun chat as BE Essential Edition releases

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
On the occasion of their BE Essential Edition's release, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a VLive session. The group said they missed the ARMY, spoke about their holidays and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
music

Pawri Ho Rai Hai goes viral: Yashraj Mukhate says, ‘Things on which I put too much mind don’t really work’

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
After Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Twadda Kutta Tommy, Yashraj Mukhate is breaking the internet with his latest composition, Pawri Ho Rai Hai mashup, and he says the video is breaking his own personal records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
music

Shweta Pandit is confused as 'Shweta your mic is on' becomes Twitter trend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Sharing her songs to cash in on the latest trend--'Shweta mic off kar', Shweta Pandit also posted a pic from her wedding, joking, 'Do not say such things, Pandits also got married!'
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 27th birthday today.
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 27th birthday today.
music

Happy bday J-Hope: RM, Suga wish rapper as he struggles to chat live with fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:48 AM IST
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his birthday on February 18. The rapper rang in his birthday with fans via VLive and YouTube. Meanwhile, co-members RM, Jin and Suga shared their birthday wishes for him on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
music

Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

The only democratic platforms to publish music now are digital platforms: Vayu

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The singer-lyricist says that the streaming platforms have opened up many new avenues for upcoming artistes and that is a great thing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
music

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly at a wedding in Delhi recently. Videos from the party have been shared online. Watch them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akasa’s latest track Mascara has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Akasa’s latest track Mascara has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube.
music

Nepotism doesn’t guarantee success: Akasa

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The singer says that even though people who have connections in the industry get more opportunities, they have to hustle and grind in an equal measure if not more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

Performing live is a very important aspect of a musician’s life: Shashwat

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The singer-composer says live gigs require a lot of preparation and effort. He adds that he wants his audience to enjoy his music with the same energy that he creates it with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swagat.
music

Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Pankaj Udhas was in Lucknow for his first live performance in the pandemic phase (Sourced photo)
Singer Pankaj Udhas was in Lucknow for his first live performance in the pandemic phase (Sourced photo)
music

Pankaj Udhas: Love for ghazals is not going to fade

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:10 PM IST
With ‘Aahat’, ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas created a sensation in the ghazal world 41 years back and still he is all out to adapt to contemporary ways and modern techniques.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are excited to become parents.
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya are excited to become parents.
music

Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Neeti Mohan and Nihaar Pandya expecting first child. The couple made the announcement on their second wedding anniversary on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP