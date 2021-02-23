Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes
Grammy-winning electronic music pioneers Daft Punk have announced that they are breaking up after 28 years. The helmet-wearing French duo shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called Epilogue. Kathryn Frazier, the band's longtime publicist, confirmed the break up for The Associated Press.
Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with One More Time, Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger and Get Lucky.
Bangalter and de Homem-Christo met at a Paris school in 1987. Prior to Daft Punk, they formed an indie rock band named Darling.
They officially formed Daft Punk in 1993, and the helmeted, mute and mysterious musicians released their debut album, Homework, in 1997. They first found success with the international hit Da Funk, which topped the Billboard dance charts and earned them their first Grammy nomination. A second No. 1 hit and Grammy nomination followed with Around the World.
The internet was heartbroken at the split and decided to vent with some memes:
Daft Punk spent time touring around the world and reached greater heights with their sophomore album, 2001's Discovery. It included the infectious smash One More Time and Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger, which Kanye West famously flipped into his own hit Stronger, released in 2007. It won West the best rap solo performance Grammy at the 2008 show, where West and Daft Punk performed together onstage.
A year later, a live version of Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger won Daft Punk the best dance recording Grammy — their first win — and their Alive 2007 album picked up best electronic/dance album.
Also read: Chehre poster: As Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Haashmi take centerstage, Rhea Chakraborty is suspiciously missing
But it was the 2014 Grammys where Daft Punk really took the spotlight, winning album of the year for Random Access Memories and making history as the first electronic act to win the highest honour at the Grammys. The duo won four awards that night, including record of the year for their bombshell hit Get Lucky, featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.
Random Access Memories was regarded as a genre-bending album highlighted by its mix of live instrumentation, disco sounds, funk, rock, R&B and more. Rolling Stone ranked it No. 295 on their list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's song; Jungkook, V heap praises in Bangtan Bomb
- A new Bangtan Bomb was released today which saw RM vibing to Justin Bieber's Where Are U Now, Jin reciting Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and Suga revealing which member he wants to give his photo card to.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah all set to collaborate on a music video shot in Kashmir
- Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and popular rap singer Badshah are working together on a new song. Both took to their respective social media handles to share the news.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BTS members come together for a fun chat as BE Essential Edition releases
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pawri Ho Rai Hai goes viral: Yashraj Mukhate says, ‘Things on which I put too much mind don’t really work’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shweta Pandit is confused as 'Shweta your mic is on' becomes Twitter trend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy bday J-Hope: RM, Suga wish rapper as he struggles to chat live with fans
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo
- Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The only democratic platforms to publish music now are digital platforms: Vayu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch
- Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly at a wedding in Delhi recently. Videos from the party have been shared online. Watch them here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepotism doesn’t guarantee success: Akasa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Performing live is a very important aspect of a musician’s life: Shashwat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'
- Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Udhas: Love for ghazals is not going to fade
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neeti Mohan, Nihaar Pandya expecting first child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox