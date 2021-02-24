IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / BTS MTV Unplugged: Suga apologises to fans after septet performs Telepathy, Blue & Grey and covers Coldplay's Fix You
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
music

BTS MTV Unplugged: Suga apologises to fans after septet performs Telepathy, Blue & Grey and covers Coldplay's Fix You

  • BTS served a treat for their fans as they appeared on the recent episode of MTV Unplugged. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed two tracks from their album BE, Telepathy and Blue & Grey, while covering Coldplay's Fix You.
READ FULL STORY
By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:30 AM IST

BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook made their way to MTV Unplugged and it was nothing short of a mini-concert. BTS lit the episode with their latest tracks, shared anecdotes from the making of the BE album and surprised fans with the cover of Coldplay's Fix You.

The episode began with the septet performing Telepathy. The group, dressed in colorful outfits to match the theme of the song, sang the hit track in a room arranged with numerous elements like a Friends' inspired couch, a football table, a Vespa with a sidecar and a jukebox to name a few.

Jimin went on to express his happiness over the members performing together after a while, referring to Suga's absence from live performances owing to his shoulder surgery. "Suga is back, healthy and recovered!" an excited Jimin announced. Suga informed fans that he missed being on stage during his recovery period. "It feels good to be performing together. I'm very happy!" he said.

Also Read: Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

J-Hope confessed the group was nervous about performing Telepathy for it was the first time they were bringing it to a live stage. However, he said he had a ball performing it. Speaking about the lyrics, Suga said, "We're in a situation where we can't meet our fans around the world in person due to COVID-19. So the song's lyrics describe our current situation of temporarily being apart from each other." He added that the fandom, ARMY, was the inspiration behind the song.

The septet then performed the heartbreaking Blue & Grey which V said was very close to his heart. For the performance, BTS recreated an open field in a room full of sunshine, featuring blue flowers while they dressed in different shades of grey. "I tried to express my inner sadness and uncertainty, so I translated the feeling of burning out as "blue" and the sadness of not being able to see ARMY as "grey". The melody of the song is simple so I paid closer attention to delivering emotions through the lyrics," V explained.

The Bangtan Boys surprised fans with the performance on Coldplay's Fix You. The cover was bound to leave no dry eye in the house. Speaking about the cover, Jimin said, "Last year, we all went through such difficult times and this song gave us comfort, so we wanted to prepare this cover to comfort you all as well. It's one of our favourite songs, so we had fun while preparing for it."


BTS then performed Life Goes On. While their concept photos ahead of the album's release in December gave a look into their rooms, their live performance took place in a large but simple living room set up with a live band supporting them during the soothing number.

BTS began their curtain call with the performance on their Grammy-nominated song Dynamite. BTS let go of the colour and spice that was seen in previous Dynamite performances and truly unplugged it in white ensembles and a live band to accompany them.

Before the show came to end, each member shared their concluding thoughts. While Jungkook said he misses the fandom, aka the ARMY, Jin wished the fandom a good year ahead of them. J-Hope awaits the day the septet could sing for the ARMY in person. However, Suga apologised for bringing these performances remotely. "We were supposed to show you these stages at a live concert, so we're sorry we had to do it remotely, but hope many of you still enjoyed it. We're grateful that we got this chance to perform live. We really hope ARMY enjoy it," he said.

"I think many of us are spending time thinking 'What am I doing?' This situation where we can't see each other is very difficult for us and makes us question what are we doing. However, we have one another so I hope we can keep moving, without giving up. We always appreciate you and love ARMY," Jimin said.

V hoped that in 2021, they continue to be who they are while bringing "great music, comfort and healing." "ARMY, we miss you and we purple you," he added. RM concluded the final thoughts of the members by confessing they wanted to perform these songs at a concert in person. But the group understands the situation. "We hope many of you were comforted while watching from your rooms and houses," he said.

BTS's MTV Unplugged episode will air on Vh1 at 8 pm and will be available on Voot Select to stream.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bts

Related Stories

BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition.
BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition.
bollywood

BTS leader RM visits an art exhibition in Seoul. See photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • BTS leader RM stepped out to attend an art exhibition. The rapper took to Twitter and shared a few glimpses of his day.
READ FULL STORY
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
music

BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's song; Jungkook, V heap praises in Bangtan Bomb

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • A new Bangtan Bomb was released today which saw RM vibing to Justin Bieber's Where Are U Now, Jin reciting Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and Suga revealing which member he wants to give his photo card to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
BTS perform at MTV Unplugged.
music

BTS perform Telepathy, Blue & Grey on MTV Unplugged, cover Coldplay's Fix You

By Dishya Sharma
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 08:30 AM IST
  • BTS served a treat for their fans as they appeared on the recent episode of MTV Unplugged. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook performed two tracks from their album BE, Telepathy and Blue & Grey, while covering Coldplay's Fix You.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
Thomas Banglater and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo of Daft Punk pose at the world premiere of the film TRON: Legacy.(REUTERS)
music

Daft Punk break up after 28 years, internet mourns with memes

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 02:24 PM IST
Popular electronic music duo Daft Punk has split. Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo made the announcement with a video.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
BTS members sit down to decorate their photocards in a new Bangtan Bomb.
music

BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's song; Jungkook, V heap praises in Bangtan Bomb

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • A new Bangtan Bomb was released today which saw RM vibing to Justin Bieber's Where Are U Now, Jin reciting Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars and Suga revealing which member he wants to give his photo card to.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah and Uchana Amit will be seen in a project together.
music

Shehnaaz Gill, Badshah all set to collaborate on a music video shot in Kashmir

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 10:31 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill and popular rap singer Badshah are working together on a new song. Both took to their respective social media handles to share the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
music

BTS members come together for a fun chat as BE Essential Edition releases

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:55 PM IST
On the occasion of their BE Essential Edition's release, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a VLive session. The group said they missed the ARMY, spoke about their holidays and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
Composer Yashraj Mukhate’s latest dialogue mashup, Pawri Ho Rai Hai, has gone viral.
music

Pawri Ho Rai Hai goes viral: Yashraj Mukhate says, ‘Things on which I put too much mind don’t really work’

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
After Rasode Mein Kaun Tha and Twadda Kutta Tommy, Yashraj Mukhate is breaking the internet with his latest composition, Pawri Ho Rai Hai mashup, and he says the video is breaking his own personal records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
Shweta Pandit tweets about the latest trend.(Instagram)
music

Shweta Pandit is confused as 'Shweta your mic is on' becomes Twitter trend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:25 PM IST
Sharing her songs to cash in on the latest trend--'Shweta mic off kar', Shweta Pandit also posted a pic from her wedding, joking, 'Do not say such things, Pandits also got married!'
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 27th birthday today.
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his 27th birthday today.
music

Happy bday J-Hope: RM, Suga wish rapper as he struggles to chat live with fans

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:48 AM IST
BTS member J-Hope celebrates his birthday on February 18. The rapper rang in his birthday with fans via VLive and YouTube. Meanwhile, co-members RM, Jin and Suga shared their birthday wishes for him on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
Rihanna's new topless photo has triggered a controversy in India.
music

Rihanna sparks new outrage in India with topless pendant photo

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:41 PM IST
  • Rihanna's new topless photo, in which she is wearing a pendant of a deity around her neck, has sparked major outrage in India. She has been accused of hurting religious sentiments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Vayu’s latest track, Mascara, has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

The only democratic platforms to publish music now are digital platforms: Vayu

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:58 PM IST
The singer-lyricist says that the streaming platforms have opened up many new avenues for upcoming artistes and that is a great thing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh married in October last year.
music

Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet sing, dance, play with baby at a friend's wedding. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:17 AM IST
  • Singer couple Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh were reportedly at a wedding in Delhi recently. Videos from the party have been shared online. Watch them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akasa’s latest track Mascara has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube.
Akasa’s latest track Mascara has crossed 1.5 million views on YouTube.
music

Nepotism doesn’t guarantee success: Akasa

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:06 PM IST
The singer says that even though people who have connections in the industry get more opportunities, they have to hustle and grind in an equal measure if not more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
Singer-composer Shashwat Sachdev’s latest track Machlo has crossed 2 million views on YouTube.
music

Performing live is a very important aspect of a musician’s life: Shashwat

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:45 PM IST
The singer-composer says live gigs require a lot of preparation and effort. He adds that he wants his audience to enjoy his music with the same energy that he creates it with.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swagat.
Singer Neha Bhasin has crooned chartbusters such as Jag Ghumeya and Swag Se Swagat.
music

Neha Bhasin: 'I was 49 kgs in Viva and I was fat shamed everyday'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:56 AM IST
  • Neha Bhasin shares how she was fat shamed, but has now learnt to feel sexy just the way she is.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singer Pankaj Udhas was in Lucknow for his first live performance in the pandemic phase (Sourced photo)
Singer Pankaj Udhas was in Lucknow for his first live performance in the pandemic phase (Sourced photo)
music

Pankaj Udhas: Love for ghazals is not going to fade

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:10 PM IST
With ‘Aahat’, ghazal singer Pankaj Udhas created a sensation in the ghazal world 41 years back and still he is all out to adapt to contemporary ways and modern techniques.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP