BTS: RM jams to Justin Bieber's 'Where Are U Now' in new Bangtan Bomb; V gushes about Jungkook's photo card

A new BTS Bangtan Bomb released this afternoon and it featured RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook decorating BE album's photo cards. The video, that dropped on the septet's YouTube channel, featured RM and J-Hope, Jin and Jimin, V and Jungkook teaming up while Suga decorated the card solo. Except for Suga, the members were seen dressed in their 'Life Goes On' costumes.

During the session, RM confessed he wasn't good at decorating the card and decided to follow J-Hope's lead. During the activity, RM suddenly began singing the first few lines of Justin Bieber's hit track Where Are U Now and J-Hope caught on to the vibe. RM then paraphrased the lines and started singing, "No talent, no talent, no talent, no talent." J-Hope raised his voice to tell him not to think he doesn't have talent. After they were done, both the rappers proudly flaunted their works of art.

Their session was followed by Jimin and Jin's subunit. While RM jammed to Where Are U Now, the oldest member of the group found himself reciting the nursery rhyme, Twinkle Twinkle Little Stars, while decorating his photo card. While Jin and Jimin were busy decorating their own cards, Jimin insisted on placing a sticker on Jin's card but the latter wasn't all for it.

"Don't touch other people's art!" the Moon singer said before he finally allowed Jimin to place the sticker on the corner of the card. They eventually completed their cards and explained the concept to the camera.

Meanwhile, V and Jungkook focused on decorating their own cards in silence. They then placed the cards for the camera to focus on and shared their verdict on each other's cards. While V revealed he liked Jungkook's idea of placing "JK" underneath his face on the card, Jungkook told V that his card looks like it is made by someone who knows what people like these days. V took things a notch higher by saying that if Jungkook's card is auctioned, it could draw at least 5 million won.

Suga felt that the card is too small to decorate before he echoed RM's emotions and admitted that the sticker work isn't his cup of tea. Nevertheless, he put together a cute card. He was asked which member he would want to give the photo card to. Suga thought it through before picking J-Hope.





This weekend marks one year since BTS' album Map of the Soul: 7 released. On the occasion, fans have been revisiting their favourite tracks, performances, and memories from the album.

