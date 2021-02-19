BTS: Suga gives a health update, Jimin teases Jungkook for J-Hope birthday sketch as BE Essential Edition releases

IND USA
BTS members during their VLive session on Friday.
On the occasion of their BE Essential Edition's release, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook came together for a VLive session. The group said they missed the ARMY, spoke about their holidays and more.
BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook surprised fans by hosting a VLive session. The septet took to the South Korean live video streaming service and interacted with fans about a number of topics, including their new album BE Essential Edition and Jungkook's birthday gift to J-Hope.

As translated by several BTS fans, including Twitter handle @BTSARMY_Salon and @iIlejeons, the members began by greeting fans, before BTS leader RM confessed it was nice to have the whole group come together. The rapper was referring to Suga's absence through December for he was recovering from his shoulder surgery.

The septet opened up about their New Year vacation. Jin said he spent his time off with his family whereas Suga revealed he recently had his wisdom tooth removed. RM shared he enjoyed a game of traditional board game with his family. "I almost fought with my dad," he added. Meanwhile, Jungkook was working out from time to time.

Speaking about his health, Suga revealed he has been working hard on his physical rehabilitation during the time off. He confessed that the rehab hasn't been easy but he has been working hard.

The septet was also presented with fortune cookies with lyrics of their songs from the album placed inside them. While they broke cookies and tried to recall the name of the song based on the lyrics, the members teased Jin and Jimin for not identifying the songs. Many of the cookies featured the lyrics of their song Telepathy.

During the chat, members also brought up J-Hope's birthday and teased Jungkook for his gift to the rapper. For the unversed, the singer sketched a photo of J-Hope and shared it on Twitter on J-Hope's birthday. The rapper was thrilled to receive the gift.

Also Read: Happy birthday J-Hope: RM, Suga, Jin wish BTS rapper while he struggles to chat live with fans amid multiple crashes

Referring to the gift, the members urged Jungkook to draw the members on their respective birthdays. "I'm not gonna see him if he doesn't draw me!" Jimin said during the chat. Jungkook agreed but on the condition that he will choose the picture of every member himself.

As the live session came to an end, members confessed they missed the fandom. They also hoped to meet their fans in person soon. Given the cold temperatures across different continents, the BTS members requested fans to stay warm and healthy.

