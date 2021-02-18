Happy birthday J-Hope: RM, Suga, Jin wish BTS rapper while he struggles to chat live with fans amid multiple crashes

BTS member J-Hope rang in his 27th birthday with fans, also known as the BTS ARMY. Hours before the clock struck 12, the rapper announced he would be hosting a live session to interact with the fans in the moments leading up to his birthday.

"Tonight at 11 P.M. I’ll do a [live broadcast] after a while. Let’s have fun. See you soon!" the BTS rapper said on Weverse, a Korean social media platform.

However, little did he or the fandom know that it was going to be a night of back-to-back crashes. Minutes after the Chicken Noodle Soup singer logged into on South Korean live video streaming service VLive and greeted the fandom, J-Hope suffered a technical glitch wherein his screen appeared sideways. The rapper exited and began a new stream session but soon enough, the live session crashed.

J-Hope then turned towards YouTube to interact with fans. The rapper couldn't contain his excitement as he displayed the numerous elements in his studio. This included a framed "Dynamite Billboard Hot 100" poster and a chicken nugget-shaped pillow.

Soon, the clock struck 12 and J-Hope brought out his birthday cake. He played the "happy birthday" song and blew the candle on the strawberry-covered cake while the fandom showered him with love in the comments section.

Just when he was getting into his groove, his YouTube live also crashed. The rapper found himself starting a VLive session again and interacting with the ARMY one more time before he called it a night.

Also Read: Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story

While J-Hope was juggling with the live sessions, BTS leader RM took to the group's official Twitter handle and shared a couple of photos featuring the birthday boy, to wish him.

As per fan translations, RM wrote, "HobiHobi JayHobi Happy bday." Fellow BTS member Suga also tweeted, "HobiHobi! Happy Bday!! #Hobybdaycongrats #ItsSugaHyung #2021Bdaystarts". Singer Jin penned a wish that translated to, "Hey J-Hope Happy birthday to you."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

bts Topics