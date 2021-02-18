IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
hollywood

Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story

Cruella stars Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side while sporting a two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:21 AM IST

Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the much-talked-about film Cruella that features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.

The company's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves as an origin story for the puppy-powered classic's iconic villainess is set to be released in May, this year.


The trailer has arrived one day after the makers of the movie released the first poster on social media which features Stone in a never-seen-before avatar, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.

The one-minute thirty-three-second trailer takes the audience back to the 1970s sets of London where the young character of Cruella, played by Stone, is seen coming on a path that would transform her into a thief of 'dalmatian' breed puppies. The flick will also feature Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

E! News reported that initially Cruella was scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release. But, following the start of filming in August 2019, Disney delayed the film's release from December 2020 to May 2021.

In August 2019, Disney had shared the first look of Stone from the film. The first look of the La La Land actor as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil was unveiled during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.


Also read: Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas

In the first look image, Stone sported de Vil's signature two-toned hairstyle, gothic dark eye makeup, and a bold red lip. Dressed in a leather jacket, she could be seen while walking three Dalmatians in the picture, while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser could be seen standing in the background.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the upcoming prequel will explore how 'Cruella', who started out as a designer, turned into a woman obsessed with wearing a coat made of puppy skin.

For the unversed, American actor Glenn Close originally brought 'Cruella de Vil' to life in 1996's 101 Dalmatians and in the 2000 hit film 102 Dalmatians. She also serves as an executive producer on this new adaptation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
emma stone cruella de vil emma thompson

Related Stories

Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.
Lisa Haydon has shared a few weeks old beach picture.
bollywood

Third time pregnant Lisa Haydon debuts her baby bump in bikini picture

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:56 AM IST
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor Lisa Haydon has shared a picture of her baby bump on Instagram. She is expecting her third child with businessman husband Dino Lalvani.
READ FULL STORY
Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will mark the big screen debut of Manushi Chhillar.
Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, will mark the big screen debut of Manushi Chhillar.
bollywood

YRF announces 2021 slate: Akshay's Prithviraj to clash with Shahid's Jersey

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Yash Raj Films announced its slate of films for the year 2021, starting with Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar next month to Akshay Kumar-starrer Prithviraj on Diwali. Fans wanted an update on Shah Rukh Khan's comeback film, Pathan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
Emma Stone in a still from Cruella.
hollywood

Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:21 AM IST
Cruella stars Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side while sporting a two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter at the end of Avengers Endgame.
hollywood

Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:26 PM IST
  • Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
Salma Hayek in a still from Desperado.
hollywood

Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:52 PM IST
Salma Hayek said there was no mention of a sex scene between her character, Carolina and El Mariachi (Antonio Banderas) in Desperado script.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
Dhanush will be seen in Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans' The Gray Man.
hollywood

Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 02:16 PM IST
Dhanush will be seen in the Russo Brothers' upcoming adaptation of The Gray Man. The actor's role was recently teased by the book's author Mark Greaney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
The trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League is out.
hollywood

Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 10:03 PM IST
  • Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
Ryan Reynolds plays the titular foul-mouthed superhero in Deadpool.
hollywood

5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:34 PM IST
Ryan Reynolds shared two letters typed on paper: one from a fan named Hunter and one of his reply to him, dated March 2016.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
Zawe Ashton to play the antagonist in Captain Marvel 2.
hollywood

Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 13, 2021 03:54 PM IST
Marvel Studios ropes in Zawe Ashton to portray villain in Captain Marvel 2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
To All the Boys: Always and Forever movie review: Noah Centineo and Lana Condor in a still from the final instalment of Netflix's romantic comedy trilogy.
hollywood

To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST
  • To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel star in director Paul Greengrass' new film.
hollywood

News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 06:25 PM IST
  • News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
Jallikattu is India’s official entry at the Academy Awards this year.
hollywood

Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, India's official entry in the Best International Feature category at the 93rd Academy Awards, is out of the Oscars race.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
Jared Leto is back as the Joker.
hollywood

Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A screengrab from the new Fast &amp; Furious 9 teaser.
A screengrab from the new Fast & Furious 9 teaser.
hollywood

Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 02:08 PM IST
  • Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
Tom Holland expressed his desire to play James Bond.
hollywood

Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 07:36 PM IST
Tom Holland, who plays Peter Parker/superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, expressed his desire to play British spy James Bond. He quipped that he would make a 'really short' James Bond.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
Mandy Moore's baby will get the prettiest nursery.
hollywood

Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 06:02 PM IST
Mandy Moore will soon welcome her first child with musician husband Taylor Goldsmith. She has prepared a beautiful nursery for her baby. See pics here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
Evan Rachel Wood recently opened up about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend, Marilyn Manson.
hollywood

Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson

ANI
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:28 PM IST
American actor Evan Rachel Wood has shared more details on the allegations of abuse at the hands of her former-fiance, Marilyn Manson. She opened up about what she endured throughout their relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP