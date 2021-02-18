Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story
Raising fans' excitement, Walt Disney Studios on Wednesday dropped the trailer of the much-talked-about film Cruella that features Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone channelling her sinister side.
The company's long-awaited prequel to 101 Dalmatians that serves as an origin story for the puppy-powered classic's iconic villainess is set to be released in May, this year.
The trailer has arrived one day after the makers of the movie released the first poster on social media which features Stone in a never-seen-before avatar, rocking Cruella's signature two-toned hairstyle, dark lipstick, and smokey eye makeup.
The one-minute thirty-three-second trailer takes the audience back to the 1970s sets of London where the young character of Cruella, played by Stone, is seen coming on a path that would transform her into a thief of 'dalmatian' breed puppies. The flick will also feature Emma Thompson, Mark Strong, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.
E! News reported that initially Cruella was scheduled for a Christmas 2020 release. But, following the start of filming in August 2019, Disney delayed the film's release from December 2020 to May 2021.
In August 2019, Disney had shared the first look of Stone from the film. The first look of the La La Land actor as the iconic 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil was unveiled during the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra blushes as she recalls when she fell in love with Nick Jonas
In the first look image, Stone sported de Vil's signature two-toned hairstyle, gothic dark eye makeup, and a bold red lip. Dressed in a leather jacket, she could be seen while walking three Dalmatians in the picture, while co-stars Joel Fry and Paul Walter Hauser could be seen standing in the background.
Directed by Craig Gillespie, the upcoming prequel will explore how 'Cruella', who started out as a designer, turned into a woman obsessed with wearing a coat made of puppy skin.
For the unversed, American actor Glenn Close originally brought 'Cruella de Vil' to life in 1996's 101 Dalmatians and in the 2000 hit film 102 Dalmatians. She also serves as an executive producer on this new adaptation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cruella trailer: Emma Stone turns Disney's notorious villain in her origin story
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russo brothers debunk popular Avengers Endgame theory about Steve Rogers
- Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame, have debunked a fan theory that was seemingly endorsed by the film's writers previously.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salma Hayek kept crying while shooting Desperado sex scene
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dhanush's role in The Gray Man, co-starring Ryan Gosling, teased by writer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder’s Justice League trailer teases faceoff between Batman and Joker
- Zack Snyder dropped the trailer for his upcoming Justice League on Valentine's Day. The action-packed clip teased an intense faceoff between Batman and Joker.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
5 years of Deadpool: Ryan Reynolds shares 'lost' fan letter and his response
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Captain Marvel 2 gets its villain in Zawe Ashton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
To All the Boys 3 review: A ho-hum conclusion to a humdinger of a trilogy
- To All the Boys Always and Forever movie review: It hurts that the final chapter in such a beloved series turned out to be the least impressive of the lot, but Lana Condor and Noah Centineo's chemistry is still iconic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News of the World review: Hanks should be making headlines for this performance
- News of the World movie review: Tom Hanks is at his subtle best in director Paul Greengrass' new film, out on Netflix.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jallikattu fails to make the cut at Oscars
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zack Snyder reveals first look of Jared Leto's Justice League Joker, see here
- Batman and Joker will face off for the first time since The Dark Knight in the upcoming director's cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has revealed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fast & Furious 9 teaser: This 4 second shot took 8 months of preparation
- Director Justin Lin has revealed that a four-second shot in the latest Fast & Furious 9 teaser took eight months of preparation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tom Holland says he'd love to play James Bond but would be a 'really short' one
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mandy Moore sets up gorgeous nursery for her first baby
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evan shares more details of alleged abuse while dating Marilyn Manson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox