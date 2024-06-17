The Atypical Family star Chun Woo Hee could star opposite Song Joong Ki in new K-drama: Report

The Atypical Family actress Chun Woo Hee is in talks to join Song Joong Ki in an upcoming K-drama series titled My Youth. Chun Woo Hee and Song Joong Ki could star alongside each other in new K-drama series, My Youth.

South Korean media outlets, including OSEN, reported on June 17 that the up-and-coming South Korean star, who recently won the audience over with her roles in JTBC's The Atypical Family and Netflix's The 8 Show, is currently reviewing the offer for the project. Her agency, BLITZWAY Studios, also responded positively to the reports, claiming that My Youth is one of the projects on the actress' radar.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Although official confirmations have yet to follow, beloved Vincenzo star Song Joong Ki is reportedly also considering his options. If all stars align, both he and Chun Woo Hee may become the leading stars of the new drama in production. The Descendants of the Sun's leading man recently took the K-drama world by storm with his starry cameo in tvn's record-breaking series Queen of Tears.

Also read | Netflix's new K-drama Miss Night And Day kicks off with strong ratings replacing Atypical family

What do we know about the My Youth K-drama so far?

Scriptwriter Park Si Hyun, renowned for path-breaking wholehearted work on the hit JTBC drama Run On starring Shin Se Kyung and Im Si Wan, has joined forces with Yumi's Cells director Lee Sang Yeob for the HighZium Studio production.

Notably, both industry creatives are well-acclaimed for churning out engaging content and shows that have formerly captivated audiences. The series, now in production, is being backed by the same agency that manages Song Joong Ki. If the actor accepts this role, it will mark his first full-fledged drama since June 2023, when he welcomed his first child with his wife, Katy Louise Saunders.

My Youth reportedly revolves around lead characters, Seon Woo Hae and Sung Je Yeon, who reunite after 15 years. The drama will paint their headstrong attitude towards life despite their respective struggles.