Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
Demon Slayer Season 4 finally clinches leading spot among Top 10 TV anime rankings of the week

ByAshima Grover
Jun 22, 2024 05:03 AM IST

Demon Slayer finally vanquished the long-running anime series with more episodes than The Simpsons.

Demon Slayer is on the verge of the Season 4 finale. The penultimate episode of the Hashira Training Arc will kick off the double-extended marathon this Sunday, June 23, with a 40-minute offering, followed by an hour-long conclusion the next week. As expected, the anticipated final moments of the ongoing pivotal arc are setting up the scene for the epic high-octane showdown between the indomitable slayers and their ultimate archnemesis, Muzan.

Still from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc Episode 6.
Still from Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Hashira Training Arc Episode 6.

The same reasons presumably fuelled the weekly viewership of the TV anime adaptation in Japan. According to the latest weekly viewership ratings recorded by the Japanese marketing research company Video Research Ltd from June 10 to 16, Demon Slayer is finally at the top of the chart.

Long-running household staples like Sazae-chan and Detective Conan have had an unmatched influence on the local audience in the Kanto region. While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's latest season defeated Detective Conan early on at its top-ranking game, Sazae-chan consistently had the upper hand on the weekly chart with its seemingly never-ending triumph as the top-most rank holder.

However, its June 16 offering, i.e. Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 6, finally overtook the anime that even surpasses The Simpsons' episode count. The sixth episode of the Hashira Training Arc garnered an average household viewership of 6.4%, defeating Sazae-chan by a 0.3% difference.

Other popular anime ranking on the weekly viewership ratings chart

As for the other commonly top-ranking shonen titles on the weekly chart, Detective Conan, One Piece, and My Hero Academia's last week episodes again flaunted their unrivalled glory.

Detective Conan rose to the third rank, maintaining its 5.6% viewership rating as before. Meanwhile, One Piece soared to the 6th rank with a 2.9% viewership score. My Hero Academia stood at 9th place, but its ratings slipped by 0.2% during the June 10-16 week.

The light novel TV adaptation of That Time I Got Reincarnated Season 3 held 5th rank. However, its rating also dwindled from 3.5% to 3%

June Week 2 Anime TV Rankings (Kanto region)

AnimeBroadcasting ChannelPremiere Date/TimeAvg Household Viewership Rate
1. Demon Slayer Season 4Fuji TV June 16 / 11:15 pm6.4%
2. Sazae-chanFuji TVJune 16 / 6:30 pm6.1%
3. Detective ConanNippon TVJune 15 / 6 pm5.6%
4. Chibu Maruko-chanFuji TVJune 16 / 6 pm4.3%
5. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3Nippon TVJune 14 / 11:35 pm3%
6. One PieceFuji TVJune 16 / 9:30 am2.9%
7. Wonderful Precure!TV AsahiJune 16 / 8:30 am2.6%
8. DoraemonTV AsahiJune 15 / 5 pm2.5%
9. My Hero AcademiaNippon TVJune 15 / 5:30 pm2.3%
10. Butt DetectiveNHK E-TeleJune 15 / 9 am1.8%
11. Curious GeoreNHK E-TeleJune 15 / 8:35 am1.7%
