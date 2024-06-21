Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Demon Slayer fans, get ready! The dark fantasy anime is back with another episode, set to release this week. Famed for its adventurous and thrilling plotline, it is based on the Japanese manga series of the same name, written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. With four seasons released so far, Demon Slayer has amassed a huge fan following. So, here's what you need to know ahead of the next episode: Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7 release date is now confirmed

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7 release date and time

Episode 7 of Demon Slayer To The Hashira Training arc is set to arrive on Sunday, June 23, at 11:15 pm JST. This translates to an early morning release for Western audiences. However, the exact time varies across different regions based on their simulcast schedule. You can check out the release times based on your time zones below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 10:45 am June 23 Sunday CDT 12:45 pm June 23 Sunday EDT 1:45 pm June 23 Sunday GMT 5:45 pm June 23 Sunday IST 11:15 pm June 23 Sunday ACST 3:45 am June 24 Monday

Where to watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7?

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7 will first begin airing in Japan on local networks like Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. Meanwhile, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. New episodes generally simulcast roughly 2 and a half hours later. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a paid subscription for streaming.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 7?

With the current arc, Demon Slayer has brought forward characters like Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke to the forefront. In the previous episode, fans saw Gyomei Himejima shine amid battle preparations as the finale drew near. As the anime series is based directly on the manga, the Hashira Training arc primarily focuses on character development. This means that the upcoming Episode 7 is most likely to take a deep dive into another character's battle preparations.