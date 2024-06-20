My Hero Academia Chapter 426: Exact release date, time, where to read and more

My Hero Academia, written and illustrated by Kōhei Horikoshi, is one of the most popular manga series. The recent developments in the comedy-drama have led many to believe that an end may likely be near. However, there is some respite for fans as the release date for the next Chapter 426 has now been confirmed. So, here's what you need to know ahead of the release: The release date of My Hero Academia Chapter 426 is now confirmed

My Hero Academia Chapter 426 release date and time

The upcoming chapter is set to arrive on Monday, July 1, at 12 am JST. This means that audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico will see a daytime release next weekend. As the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8 am June 30 Sunday CDT 10 am June 30 Sunday EDT 11 am June 30 Sunday GMT 3 pm June 30 Sunday ACST 12:30 am July 1 Monday

Where to read My Hero Academia Chapter 426?

Fans can read the upcoming chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus website/app, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two platforms give readers access to new chapters for free, the latter requires a paid subscription for the same.

What to expect from My Hero Academia Chapter 426?

The previous chapter, titled Unreasonable, revealed that Aoyama would leave the U.A. and Hitoshi Shinso would replace him in Class A. It also introduced a new third-year, Mawata Fuwa, who would be leading the second and third years in tasks related to the rising crime. Meanwhile, Deku was left concerned over Uraraka. While there are no concrete spoilers for the next installment as of yet, it is likely that Chapter 426 will address the motives of Endeavor. It is also expected to reveal more about the Todoroki family.