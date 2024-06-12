One Piece Episode 1109: Exact release date, time, where to watch and more

Good news for One Piece fans! The beloved action-fantasy anime series is coming back with another episode. Based on Eiichiro Oda's famed manga of the same name, One Piece first aired in 1999. In the previous episode, fans were left shocked to learn about Dr. Vegapunk's whereabouts. With hundreds of ships headed to the Egghead Island now, the anticipation for Episode 1109 has reached fever pitch. Ahead of the release, here's all you need to know: One Piece Episode 1109 release date is now confirmed

One Piece Episode 1109 release date and time

One Piece Episode 1109 is set to arrive on Sunday, June 23, at 9:30 am JST. Audiences in the US, Mexico and Canada will see a nighttime release on Saturday. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule according to your time zone below.

Time zone Time Date Day PDT 5:30 pm June 22 Saturday CDT 7:30 pm June 22 Saturday EDT 8:30 pm June 22 Saturday GMT 12:30 am June 23 Sunday ACST 10:00 am June 23 Sunday

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1109?

One Piece Episode 1108 will first air in Japan on local TV networks such as Fuji TV, the original network where the anime first debuted. After a short delay, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. Alternatively, fans can also stream it on Netflix. It is important to note that both streaming platforms require a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from One Piece Episode 1109?

The Egghead Arc reached an interesting new turn in the previous episode titled Incomprehensible! The Seraphim's Rebellion! The major takeaway was the revelation that Lucci is no longer a threat. Meanwhile, Shaka pointed out a traitor on the Egghead Island. The upcoming Episode 1109 is expected to provide more information about this supposed traitor and their motives.