Man, 24, dyes hair to appear 67-year-old on Canada flight. What happened next?

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has apprehended a 24-year-old man allegedly impersonating a 60-year-plus passenger for a flight bound for Canada, PTI reported on Wednesday. Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. ((Representative photo)

Guru Sewak Singh, a passenger with dyed hair and a beard, was intercepted on Tuesday evening at Terminal 3 of the airport. He has been handed over to the Delhi Police.

The man was first checked by CISF personnel as his activities were found to be suspicious.

An unidentified officer told PTI that the man initially produced his identity in the form of a passport bearing the name 67-year-old Rashvindar Singh Sahota. He was supposed to board an Air Canada plane flying out of Delhi on Tuesday.

“The man's appearance, voice and skin texture seemed significantly younger than the details provided in the passport,” the official said, according to PTI. “Closer observation revealed that he had dyed his hair and beard white, and was wearing glasses to appear older.”

Following an interrogation, the man disclosed his correct identity as 24-year-old Guru Sewak Singh. The photo of a passport in this name was found also in his mobile phone, the officer said.

As the case was of forged passport and impersonation, the passenger along with his belongings was handed over to the Delhi Police for legal action in the matter.

In April, a 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar was arrested for posing as a Singapore Airlines pilot at the IGI airport.

The accused, Sangeet Singh, was spotted strolling near the airport's Metro Skywalk area. He was wearing a pilot's uniform and sporting a Singapore Airlines ID card around his neck. Upon inspection, however, the ID was found to be fake.

Further investigation revealed that Singh was able to “trick” his family into believing that he had landed a job as a commercial pilot for Singapore.

He was been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one).

