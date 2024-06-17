IndiGo flight returns to Delhi airport terminal due to ‘high ground temperature’

An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bagdogra returned to terminal after being on tarmac of Indira Gandhi International Airport for over two hours. The delay was reportedly caused by a technical snag attributed to high ground temperatures. IndiGo issued a statement attributing the delay to adverse ground temperatures. (AFP File Photo)

Initially, the pilots cited engine issues as the reason for the delay, reported CNBC-TV18. Later, passengers were informed of problems with the fuel tank, according to the report.

CNBC-TV18 reported that passengers also complained about the air conditioning not working inside the plane, while one passenger's health deteriorated due to oxygen shortage.

IndiGo issued a statement attributing the delay to adverse ground temperatures.

"IndiGo flight 6E 2521 between Delhi and Bagdogra was delayed due to high ground temperatures impeding operations," the statement read. “IndiGo prioritises passenger safety above all else and is taking steps to enable a prompt departure. Passengers are being provided with regular updates and we regret the inconvenience caused due to factors beyond the airline's control.”

The flight was scheduled to take off at 2:10 pm from the IGI airport and land at 4:10 pm at Bagdogra airport.

NDTV reported that the crew was providing refreshments and water to passengers, but there had been no clear communication from the officials. Some flyers told NDTV that their relatives were on the train involved in the accident near Darjeeling.

A cargo train rammed into a passenger train in West Bengal on Monday, killing at least nine people and injuring dozens of others. Three of the nine dead were railway personnel, said Sabyasachi De, spokesperson of the Northeast Frontier Railway. Nearly 50 people were hospitalised. The driver of the cargo train, who was among the dead, disregarded a signal and caused the collision, De said.