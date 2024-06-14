 Domestic passenger traffic up by 4.4% in May: DGCA | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Domestic passenger traffic up by 4.4% in May: DGCA

ByNeha LM Tripathi
Jun 14, 2024 07:41 PM IST

Pointing out the market shares of the airlines, the data showed that market leader IndiGo saw its share growing to 61.6% while Air India’s share declined to 13.7% from 14.2% in April 2024

New Delhi: Domestic air passenger traffic rose 4.4% in May compared to last year, data released by the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated on Friday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the DGCA, the domestic airlines flew over 13.7 million passengers last month compared to 13.2 million in May last year. 

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Comparing the year-on-year data, the regulator stated, “Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January – May 2024 were 661.42 lakhs (66.142 million) as against 636.07 lakhs (63.607 million) during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby, registering an annual growth of 3.99% and monthly growth of 4.40%.” 

The data also pointed out that among the major airlines, Air India saw the maximum number of flight cancellations last month, followed by IndiGo and SpiceJet, and weather remained the most common reason for their cancellations followed by operational reasons. 

A maximum number of passenger complaints were received against SpiceJet among the major airlines, it said.

The DGCA data also showed that Akasa Air’s flights were most punctual. The On-Time Performance (OTP) of Akasa Air was recorded to be highest at 85.9%, followed by Vistara at 81.9%, AIX (Air India Express) Connect 74.9%, IndiGo 72.8%, Air India 68.4% and SpiceJet 60.7%.

Pointing out the market shares of the airlines, the data showed that IndiGo saw its share growing to 61.6% while Air India’s share declined to 13.7% from 14.2% in April 2024.

Vistara’s share stood at 9.2%, however, AIX Connect’s share fell to 5.1% from 5.4% in the previous month, the data stated. Akasa Air’s share increased to 4.8% in May from 4.4% in April while at the same time, SpiceJet’s market share declined to 4% from 4.7% in the previous month, the data showed.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Arunachal CM Oath Ceremony Live, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Domestic passenger traffic up by 4.4% in May: DGCA
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On