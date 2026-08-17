Hanur shootout: Kin call off stir after MLA assures ₹15 lakh relief

MLA Manjunath visited the protest site and held discussions with the protesters. He assured them that each of the three families would receive compensation, with the total amount amounting to ₹15 lakh.

The families had been staging a protest in Hanur, demanding compensation, government jobs for the dependants of the deceased and strict action against the forest officials involved in the firing.

Bengaluru: Families of the three men killed in the firing incident in the Shagya range of the Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary and residents of surrounding villages called off their protest on Sunday after Hanur MLA MR Manjunath assured them of compensation and action against those found responsible, officials said on Sunday.

What actions are being taken against the forest officials involved in the Hanur shooting?

What actions are being taken against the forest officials involved in the Hanur shooting?

What compensation is being provided to the families of the deceased in the Hanur shooting incident?

What compensation is being provided to the families of the deceased in the Hanur shooting incident?

“The government has announced ₹5 lakh as immediate compensation. I will personally provide another ₹10 lakh. Thus, the families will receive a total of ₹15 lakh. I will also speak to the government regarding providing jobs to the dependants of the deceased,” Manjunath said.

He also assured the families that action would be taken against officials if they were found guilty in the investigation.

“The government has entrusted the investigation to a magistrate. If any officials are found responsible, action will be taken against them, including suspension. The investigation will bring out the truth,” he said.

The protesters agreed to temporarily withdraw their agitation following the assurances. Farmer leaders said they would resume the protest if the government failed to fulfil its commitments.

An FIR has already been registered against forest department officials and personnel in connection with the firing, while a separate investigation team has also been constituted.

Following the withdrawal of the protest, vehicular movement on the Hanur–Male Mahadeshwara Betta road, which had been disrupted since Saturday, resumed. Normalcy gradually returned to Hanur town.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem examinations of the three deceased were conducted at the KR hospital mortuary in Mysuru. Kollegala deputy SP B Mohan told that the situation is peaceful and cremation will be held on Monday as informed by families.

KolleegalaSub-Divisional Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Meena said the Chamarajanagar deputy commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the incident and given seven days to submit the report.

“The investigation has already begun. I have visited the spot and conducted the mahazar. The post-mortem reports will be considered while preparing the final investigation report, which will be submitted within the stipulated period,” Meena said.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka alleged that there were contradictions between the versions of the forest department, local representatives and the government.

Questioning the circumstances leading to the firing, Ashoka said, “The forest department is giving one version, while the relatives of the deceased are alleging a fake encounter. The government must explain what exactly happened.”

He also questioned whether the forest personnel had any other option before opening fire and demanded that those involved in the firing be kept away from duty until the investigation is completed.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra also condemned the incident and demanded a thorough investigation.

“Nobody can accept the killing of three people in an encounter merely on the allegation that they had entered the forest for hunting. The government must conduct a proper investigation and provide suitable compensation to the families,” Vijayendra said.

The forest department, however, has maintained that its personnel opened fire in self-defence after alleged poachers armed with country-made guns attacked them during an operation.