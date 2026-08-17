HMT launches spl edition watches, draws 2.5-km-long queue in B’luru

Bengaluru: A 2.5-km-long queue of customers formed in Bengaluru on Saturday to purchase special-edition watches released by Hindustan Machine Tools (HMT) to mark the 80th Independence Day. HT Image

The overwhelming response to the iconic HMT watches, which have a special place in the hearts of Indians, particularly Kannadigas, has enthused the company. Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, who is working to revive the HMT factory, said he was surprised by the strong public demand for the watches.

“The sight of people standing in a queue for nearly two kilometres to buy HMT watches shows how deeply the popularity and legacy of the HMT brand remain rooted in the hearts of people,” Mr Kumaraswamy said.

HMT Chairman and Managing Director Ramesh said the company had launched a limited-edition series of watches on the occasion of Independence Day. The special watches featuring the Tricolour and the Gandaberunda emblem were completely sold out, he said.

“More watches will be manufactured and released by the end of next month. We will also introduce high-quality automatic watches for sale,” he said.

Watches sold out at three outlets

Customers lined up outside the HMT factory outlet at Jalahalli to purchase the watches. HMT has three outlets in Bengaluru, and stocks at the Jalahalli outlet and the HMT Bhavan outlet near Mekhri Circle were sold out within a day. Kumaraswamy said he was delighted to see people queueing up to buy HMT watches.

“We all grew up seeing HMT watches. I am amazed to see that people continue to have such strong affection for these watches even today. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, I am working to revive this factory,” he said.

HMT (Hindustan Machine Tools) stopped its main watch manufacturing operations in 2016 after the Indian government approved the closure due to heavy financial losses. Later, in January 2026, HMT filed a final application with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to officially strike off the legal entity.

Private brands like Titan entered the market in the late 1980s, HMT was slow to shift from mechanical hand-wound watches to quartz technology, Years of mounting operational losses and outdated manufacturing plants.

Models like the Janata, Kohinoor, and Pilot were the iconic models of HMT.