Chirag Paswan stops convoy, rushes injured woman to hospital in Punjab | VIDEO

Another member of his team was seen lifting the woman and carrying her into a vehicle, presumably to take her to a hospital.

The incident took place near Dera Sachkhand Ballan, around 10-15 km before Jalandhar, news agency ANI reported. The Union minister reportedly asked his team to take the injured women to the hospital in his vehicle.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) president Chirag Paswan stopped his convoy on Sunday after noticing an injured young woman lying by the roadside while travelling from Amritsar to Jalandhar.

The incident occurred during Paswan's day-long visit to Punjab, where he visited several religious and historical sites while also stepping up his party's preparations for the state's upcoming Assembly elections.

Visits Golden Temple, Dera Sachkhand Ballan Earlier in the day, Paswan offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and paid tributes at Jallianwala Bagh along with his mother.

Paswan told PTI, "Punjab is my 'Nanke' (maternal home). My mother is a Sardarni. My leader and father, Ram Vilas Paswan, always wanted the party to expand and strengthen its presence in other states. In accordance with his wish, we are expanding LJP(RV) in different states. We are preparing for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. There will be elections in Punjab as well. The party organisation is working in this direction."

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He added that he expected the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to play an important role in the Punjab Assembly elections, which are due early next year.

"I don't know whether there will be an alliance in future or how many seats we would be able to contest. Nevertheless, we are making preparations to fight the election from all seats," he said.

On Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike Responding to a question on activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike in Delhi, Paswan said democracy gave citizens the right to protest but maintained that prolonged fasts were not the right way to press demands.

"Going on a fast in this manner and somehow exerting pressure, compelling others...having a person sit in this way, there have been concerns about the health, not just from our government but from the judiciary as well, and attempts were also made to take whatever steps seemed appropriate at that time," he told PTI.

"In such a situation, dialogue becomes the most important aspect. Put forward your proposal. Where exactly do we differ from your thinking? We ourselves want the education system to be as transparent and as strong as possible. In that case, if you have some suggestions, then engage in dialogue. Directly sitting on such a fast and attempting to compel in this manner, I am not in favour of this approach," Paswan said.