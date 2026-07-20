SAD (Punar Surjit) represents ‘true’ Akali legacy: Giani Harpreet

A day after Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had targeted Akali factions and not his party, SAD (Punar Surjit) chief Giani Harpreet Singh on Sunday said the remark amounted to an acknowledgement as to who represented the ‘true legacy’ of the party. SAD (Punar Surjit) chief Giani Harpreet Singh

Modi, taking a dig at SAD during his speech in Jalandhar on Friday, had said it is not concerned about the welfare of the public and is caught up with its own affairs. Asked about Modi’s remarks, Badal said the prime minister spoke against SAD (Punar Surjit), and not his party.

SAD (Punar Surjit) is a breakaway faction of the Sukhbir Badal-led SAD, which is a former ally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The BJP has announced to contest the 2027 Punjab polls on its own.

Addressing a rally at Moonak, Giani Harpreet said that if Badal felt the need to explain which party represented the Akali Dal’s ideology and legacy, “it raises important questions in itself”.

“The Akali Dal is not merely a name or an election symbol but a historic movement rooted in Panthic ideology, Punjab’s interests, and the voice of its people. SAD (Punar Surjit) remains committed to safeguarding Punjab’s rights, strengthening democratic values, and preserving the party’s original ideological foundation. People will ultimately decide which political group truly represents the Akali philosophy,” Giani Hapreet said.

He also hinted that former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Gobind Singh Longowal would contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections from Sunam on the party’s ticket. He said Longowal had been asked to remain accessible to the public and address people’s grievances.

Giani Harpreet Singh also voiced concern over rising unemployment and alleged attempts to undermine Punjab’s identity, heritage and cultural legacy. He further alleged that unnecessary controversies were being fuelled to divert public attention from the state’s pressing issues and prevent meaningful debate on matters affecting the people.

Former finance minister and senior SAD (Punar Surjit) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa said the party had prepared a comprehensive vision document focused on reviving Punjab’s economy and addressing the concerns of farmers, youth, traders and employees.