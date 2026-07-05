Teerth Yatra Yojana pilgrims at Golden Temple told to remove IDs carrying Mann’s photo

Pilgrims arriving at Golden Temple under Punjab government’s Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana on Saturday were asked to remove the identification card carrying image of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann before entering the complex of the holiest Sikh shrine. On Saturday, some Sikh activists owing allegiance to Awaaz-e-Qaum organisation and SGPC employees were seen asking the pilgrims to remove the identification card. (HT File)

This comes days after the Akal Takht issued a decree declaring Mann “anti-Guru” and “anti-Panth” over an objectionable video allegedly involving the chief minister. Refuting the allegations, Mann has maintained that the man seen in the video is not him and used a mask to impersonate him.

SGPC secretary Balwinder Singh Kahlwan said IDs carrying such photos was publicity, which we cannot be allowed at Darbar Sahib.

On Saturday, some Sikh activists owing allegiance to Awaaz-e-Qaum organisation and SGPC employees were seen asking the pilgrims to remove the identification card, besides asking them to shun ties with the CM.

Awaaz-e-Qaum leader Nobeljit Singh said, “We were at Darbar Sahib to organise an exhibition to mark the anniversary of the 1955 police action. We noticed devotees arriving at the shrine with IDs around their necks carrying an image of Bhagwant Mann.”

“We politely informed them that the Akal Takht has pronounced a verdict against Mann, so they should not be carrying his photo inside the sacred place. Many of them got convinced and removed the IDs immediately. Those who were hesitant were advised by SGPC employees to remove them,” he added.

A video of the pilgrims being asked to remove the ID cards was also circulated on social media, drawing different comments.

AAP’s state chief spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and media adviser Baltej Pannu did not immediately respond to calls for their comment.

The Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Scheme allows permanent residents of Punjab, aged 50 or older, to undertake religious pilgrimages for free. The Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government covers all expenditures for the pilgrimage, including air-conditioned travel, food, accommodation and medical facilities.

In its first phase, the scheme covers Darbar Sahib, Durgiana Temple and Bhagwan Valmiki Mandir in Amritsar, apart from Anandpur Sahib and Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh.

On June 14, the government expanded the scheme by adding four new destinations — Salasar Balaji Dham and Khatu Shyam Ji in Rajasthan, Haridwar-Rishikesh in Uttarakhand, and Mathura-Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh.