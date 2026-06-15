Akal Takht declares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann ‘Guru Dokhi’

The Akal Takht on Monday declared Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann a “Guru Dokhi (anti-Guru)” and “Panth Virodhi (anti-community)” over an objectionable video purportedly showing him in an act that hurt Sikh sentiments. The five Sikh high priests pronouncing the religious verdict against Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann from the Akal Takht in the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Pronouncing the decree from the “faseel (platform)” of the highest Sikh temporal seat, the Sikh clergy led by Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj directed the Sikh Panth to shun ties with Mann. This severe edict followed a crucial meeting with various Sikh bodies, which was convened amid intensifying objections to certain provisions of the newly enacted Jaagat Jot Sri Guru Granth Sahib Satkar (Amendment) Act, 2026.

Beyond the excommunication of the chief minister, the Sikh clergy has strictly summoned all Sikh MLAs and cabinet members who signed the Bill of the anti-sacrilege law to present themselves at the Akal Takht on June 29.

The escalation comes after the Akal Takht had earlier given the Punjab government a strict 15-day ultimatum to remove what it termed “objectionable clauses” from the legislation, with those familiar with the developments anticipating an edict against the newly enacted law.

The anti-sacrilege Bill, which proposed amendments to the original 2008 Act, was passed unanimously by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha during a special one-day session on April 13. Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria accorded assent to the Bill on April 17, and it was subsequently notified by the Punjab government on April 20.

While the Act provides for stringent punishments, including life imprisonment and fines up to ₹25 lakh, for acts of sacrilege against the Guru Granth Sahib, its administrative framework has triggered a theological dispute.

The friction became formal on May 8, when the Akal Takht officially rejected the newly enacted anti-sacrilege law after Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan appeared before it to explain the government’s position. Following that appearance, the Takht issued its 15-day ultimatum to the state government to remove the specific clauses it states “hurt Sikh sentiments and interfere in Panthic affairs”.

In a follow-up letter dated May 11 addressed to the Speaker, the Akal Takht detailed its core objections, particularly pointing to provisions mandating the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) to maintain a digital registry of all saroops (scriptures), which effectively places the Guru Granth Sahib, Sikh institutions, granthis, pathis, gurdwara committees, and sewadars within a state legal framework.

The Takht has fiercely argued that this amounts to direct government interference in Sikh religious affairs.

Despite the religious pressure and the looming June 29 summons for his legislators, chief minister Mann has firmly defended the law, declaring there will be no withdrawal or dilution of the legislation.