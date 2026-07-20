'Keep it peaceful, carry a rose and...': Abhijeet Dipke's message as CJP prepares for Sansad March

As the Cockroach Janta Party and hundreds of protestors gather at Jantar Mantar ahead of their “Chalo Sansad” march, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged that the protest must remain peaceful. Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) supporters raise slogans, near Jantar Mantar, ahead of a protest march, in New Delhi, early Monday, (PTI) In a late-night message to followers, Dipke reiterated Sonam Wangchuk's wish for a successful and peaceful march. Track LIVE updates on the CJP march here "I would request all people participating to carry a red rose, a photo of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, or carry a copy of the Indian Constitution to ensure that this protest remains peaceful," said Dipke The Boston University graduate also warned of attempts to disrupt the march and called on supporters to stay alert and vigilant.

Also Read | 3 Delhi metro stations closed; Rajiv Chowk resumes ops after brief halt ahead of CJP's march "If you see someone disrupting the march or making attempts to escalate the situation, please report to our volunteers, and we will remove that person," Dipke said. "We are patriotic citizens, and we aim to peacefully carry out our march," he added.