'Keep it peaceful, carry a rose and...': Abhijeet Dipke's message as CJP prepares for Sansad March
The Boston University graduate also warned of attempts to disrupt the march and called on supporters to stay alert and vigilant.
As the Cockroach Janta Party and hundreds of protestors gather at Jantar Mantar ahead of their “Chalo Sansad” march, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged that the protest must remain peaceful.
In a late-night message to followers, Dipke reiterated Sonam Wangchuk's wish for a successful and peaceful march. Track LIVE updates on the CJP march here
"I would request all people participating to carry a red rose, a photo of Mahatma Gandhi or Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, or carry a copy of the Indian Constitution to ensure that this protest remains peaceful," said Dipke
The Boston University graduate also warned of attempts to disrupt the march and called on supporters to stay alert and vigilant.
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"If you see someone disrupting the march or making attempts to escalate the situation, please report to our volunteers, and we will remove that person," Dipke said.
"We are patriotic citizens, and we aim to peacefully carry out our march," he added.
Delhi police on alert ahead of CJP march
Ahead of today's march at 9am, the Delhi Police is on high alert. Police officials have issued several advisories in the run-up to the march, stating that the CJP does not have permission. Furthermore, a curfew was imposed to ensure no gatherings form.
CJP has denied Delhi Police's statement and said it will continue the march as announced.
Ahead of the march to Parliament, HT correspondents on the ground reported that police had installed barricades on Tolstoy Marg, the main entry to the protest site, leaving a small entrance open for people to enter as of now.
Protestors initially raised objections but were asked by CJP volunteers not to engage.
Furthermore, CJP spokespersons have also stated that the Centre has reached out and made contact for the first time since the protests began. Spokespeople have added that the march will be held as scheduled and that communication with the government continues.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORDanita Yadav
Danita Yadav is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times. Based in New Delhi, Danita serves as a pivotal voice in international reportage in the team. Operating under the mandate of delivering "without the noise", Danita excels at distilling complex geopolitical developments into lucid, objective narratives which prioritise factual accuracy over sensationalism. In HT, Danita has been recognised for her breaking news efforts and time-bound coverage of the Air India crash, which has driven over 2 million users to the website through trusted, factual coverage of the incident. Thriving in high-pressure editorial environments, Danita has also cultivated a reputation for navigating the nuances of global diplomacy and cross-border policy. With over four years of experience in the journalism industry, Danita has spent her years diving deep into the coverage of international relations and global conflicts. She has previously worked with the news teams at Outlook India and Times Network, covering a wide range of beats and topics, from education curricula and student protests to Indian politics and international conflicts such as the Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan wars. Danita earned her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from Kamala Nehru College, University of Delhi. Beyond the newsroom and her love for international relations, you'll find Danita 'geeking' out over books, music and BTS. Her appreciation for global pop culture and storytelling also added to her unique perspective on the "soft power" dynamics that increasingly have shaped international relations in the ever-changing global order.Read More