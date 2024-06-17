West Bengal train accident LIVE: 5 passengers killed, 30 injured in Kanchanjunga Express mishap
"Five passengers have died, 30 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police said to ANI.
The accident took place around 11 km from New Jalpaiguri station in north Bengal, one of the largest and busiest stations in Northeast Frontier Railway zone in eastern and northeastern India.
The train was coming from Agartala and was heading to Sealdah station in Kolkata. The accident took place around 8:30 am.
“Rescue operations have started and injured passengers were being shifted to the hospital,” said a railway official posted in NJP.
The incident happened at Rangapani area in the Katihar Railway Division ahead of New Jalpaiguri Junction at around 8:45 am today.
“The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) , the Divisional team and 15 Ambulances have reached the site and the rescue operation is in full swing,” an NFR official said.
West Bengal train accident LIVE: Prima facie, it appears that the goods train overshot the signal
“ Prima facie, it appears that the goods train overshot the signal and hit the rear portion of Kanchanjungha train,” he said, adding that "the railway board officials are monitoring the situation throughout the war room."
The Kanchanjungha train’s rear train consisted of two parcel vans and a guard coach.
Kanchanjungha Express which runs between Silchar in Assam to Sealdah in Kolkata was Sealdah bound when a goods train hit it from behind near Rangapani station, located close to New Jalpaiguri in North Bengal, according to Sabyasachi De, Chief Public Relations Officer - Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).
West Bengal train accident LIVE: The two rear compartments were derailed under the impact of the collision
The two rear compartments were derailed under the impact of the collision from behind by the locomotive of the goods train near Rangapani station, about seven km from North Bengal's New Jalpaiguri station, he said.
Helpline No. at Guwahati railway station
03612731621
03612731622
03612731623
Help Desk number at Sealdah in connection with Kanchanjunga train collision:-
033-23508794
033-23833326
Preliminary investigation says goods train overshot signal and hit from behind. Top official told HT
"Shocked to learn, just now, about a tragic train accident, in Phansidewa area of Darjeeling district. While details are awaited, Kanchenjunga Express has reportedly been hit by a goods train. DM, SP, doctors, ambulances and disaster teams have been rushed to the site for rescue, recovery, medical assistance. Action on war-footing initiated," Mamata Banerjee, West Bengal chief minister wrote on X
"Two persons are probably dead," said a senior railway official
