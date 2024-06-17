West Bengal train accident LIVE: At least five passengers have been killed and 30 passengers have been injured after a goods train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express from behind in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri on Monday. Sources said that at least two bogies of the Kanchanjunga Express were derailed after the collision....Read More

"Five passengers have died, 30 injured in the accident. The situation is serious. The incident occurred when a goods train rammed into Kanchenjunga Express," Abhishek Roy, Additional SP of Darjeeling Police said to ANI.

The accident took place around 11 km from New Jalpaiguri station in north Bengal, one of the largest and busiest stations in Northeast Frontier Railway zone in eastern and northeastern India.

The train was coming from Agartala and was heading to Sealdah station in Kolkata. The accident took place around 8:30 am.

“Rescue operations have started and injured passengers were being shifted to the hospital,” said a railway official posted in NJP.