19 trains cancelled as Kanchanjunga Express accident disrupts service: Full list

A total of 19 trains have been cancelled so far on the New Jalpaiguri, Siliguri Junction, Bagdogra and Aluabari Road routes in the wake of major train accident in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district that killed at least 15 people and left dozens injured. The injured were being shifted to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, police said. New Jalpaiguri: Rescue work underway after a collision between the Kanchanjunga Express and a goods train, near Rangapani railway station, on Monday, June 17, 2024.(PTI)

A goods train collided with a stationary 13174 Agartala - Sealdah Kanchanjunga Express at around 8:55am, derailing of four rear coaches of the passenger train and five wagons of the cargo train, said Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relations Officer of N. F. Railway.

The accident blocked both Up and Down lines and halted train movements in the area, affecting long-distance train services from north Bengal and the northeastern part of the country.

Here's the list of trains cancelled:

1. 19602 New Jalpaiguri - Udaipur City Weekly Express of 17.06.

2. 20503 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

3. 12423 Dibrugarh - New Delhi Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24

4. 01666 Agartala - Rani Kamlapati Special train of 16.06.24

5. 12377 Sealdah- New Alipurduar Padatik Express of 16.06.24

6. 06105 Nagercoil Jn.- Dibrugarh Special of 14.06.24.

7. 20506 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

8. 12424 New Delhi- Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express of 16.06.24.

9. 22301 Howrah- New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

10. 12346 Guwahati- Howrah Saraighat Express of 17.06.24.

11. 12505 Kamakhya- Anand Vihar Northeast Express of 17.06.24.

12. 12510 Guwahati- Bengaluru Express of 17.06.24.

13. 22302 New Jalpaiguri- Howrah Vande Bharat Express of 17.06.24.

14. 15620 Kamakhya- Gaya Express of 17.06.24.

15. 15962 Dibrugarh- Howrah Kamrup Express of 17.06.24.

16. 15636 Guwahati- Okha Express of 17.06.24.

17. 15930 New Tinsukia- Tambaram Express of 17.06.24.

18. 13148 Bamanhat- Sealdah Uttar Banga Express of 17.06.24.

19. 22504 Dibrugarh- Kanyakumari Express of 17.06.24.