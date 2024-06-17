INDIA bloc pans government over Bengal train accident: ‘Only cares about elections’

The Opposition's INDIA bloc on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government over the West Bengal train accident, which led to the death of at least seven passengers and two employees. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo, Mamata Banerjee. (File)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee claimed the Railway Ministry, controlled by the BJP government, doesn't care about passenger amenities. She said the government only cares about elections.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

"They don't even care about railway officials, railway engineers, railway technical staff and workers. They are also in trouble. Their old pension has been withdrawn. I am completely with the railway employees and railway officials. They are trying their best. But this government only cares about elections. How to go for hacking, how to go for manipulation, how to rig the election... I think they should give more time for governance," she said.

The accident took place on Monday morning at Rangapani near the New Jalpaiguri station in West Bengal. A goods train had collided with the Kanchanjunga Express.

Also read: West Bengal train accident: Railway official says loco pilot disregarded signal

Among the deceased are the guard of the passenger train and the locomotive pilot of the goods train.

RJD leader Misa Bharti demanded railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw's resignation.

"This rail tragedy is very saddening. I extend my condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones, I am with them. May God give them strength. The government should see into the matter more minutely and the Railway Minister should take responsibility and resign," she said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the Modi government has turned the ministry into a platform of what he called camera-driven self promotion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the accident is a "direct result of the mismanagement and negligence of the Narendra Modi government".

Also read: What is Kavach, anti-collision system missing from Kanchanjunga Express route?

Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday visited the site of the train accident in West Bengal to take stock of the situation, and promised that the Commission of Railway Safety will probe the mishap.

"The Commission of Railway Safety will conduct a thorough investigation. Rescue operation has concluded and now the focus is on restoration, this is the main line. We will identify the reason behind this accident and will take proper preventive measures for the future," the union minister said.

News agency PTI reported that the actual death toll could be over 15.

With inputs from agencies