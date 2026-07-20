CJP protest: 3 students on hunger strike with Sonam Wangchuk end indefinite fast

Three student leaders who had been on a hunger strike for over three weeks in support of activist Sonam Wangchuk and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) ended their fast on Monday. Indian actor Shabana Azmi kisses the hand of the fasting Indian student activist Neha Bora at the protest site after the Indian education reformer Sonam Wangchuk. (REUTERS)

Three student leaders, Neha Bora, Manish Kumar and Aameen Amitoj of the All India Students' Association (AISA), ended their 23-day hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following an appeal by a delegation comprising Opposition MPs, activist Yogendra Yadav, advocate Prashant Bhushan, and actors Prakash Raj and Shabana Azmi, among others.

According to a statement issued by AISA, the hunger strike had "concluded" but the "struggle by other means" would continue. AISA claimed the three student leaders had each lost over 12% of their body weight and suffered dangerously low blood sugar levels during the fast, and announced a month-long campaign against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the National Testing Agency (NTA), and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

‘Sansad Chalo’ Meanwhile, activists and student protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of the CJP proposed "Chalo Sansad" march. Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, laid out the priorities she wants the demonstrators to hold onto through the day.

"We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant," she told ANI at the protest site.

Activists affiliated to the CJP are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security perimeter. The proposed march was first announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who has since been removed from the protest site to the Safdarjung Hospital following a 20-day hunger strike.

On Monday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.

Das claimed that there is no clarity from the administration's side despite their recent attempt to open talks adding, that "the ball is in their court."

He said, "The administration is trying to open talks with the government. They have come very late, but we have opened our hearts and said that we are willing to talk to them. There has been no clarity from their side as of now. The ball is in their court."Earlier in the day, Sonam Wangchuk said he would end his hunger strike if the government accepts accountability for recent failures in the education system, including paper leaks, or if Members of Parliament assure him that the issue of education accountability will be taken up during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting from Monday.

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