 UP man arrested for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

UP man arrested for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 26, 2024 12:16 PM IST

The 24-year-old man from UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar has been held for posing as a Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar has been arrested for posing as a Singapore Airlines pilot, officials said, adding that the accused, Sangeet Singh, was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday.

Accused Sangeet Singh was caught by the CISF.
Accused Sangeet Singh was caught by the CISF.

Also Read: Delhi’s IGI airport receives bomb threat call, later declared hoax

Singh was spotted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) – the central force guards installations including the country's busiest airport – strolling near the airport's Metro Skywalk area; the impersonator was wearing a pilot's uniform and sporting a Singapore Airlines ID card around his neck.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Upon inspection, however, the ID was found to be fake.

Also Read: Five held at Delhi’s IGI airport on suspicion of human trafficking

“Singh forged the ID using Business Card Maker, an online app. He purchased the uniform from and accessories from Pilot 18, Sector 9, Dwarka,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Additional probe revealed that the impostor pursued and completed a 12-month Aviation Hospitality course from Mumbai in 2020, the officer also said.

Also Read: Gurdaspur man held at IGI airport with 50 live cartridges

Singh was able to “trick” his family into believing that he had landed a job as commercial pilot for Singapore Airlines, according to the probe.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one).

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, named after the late former Prime Minister, is the tenth busiest in the world, as per a recent study, and the third busiest in Asia. Dubai (no.2 in the global list) and Tokyo (no. 5) are ahead of Delhi. Globally, Atlanta (USA) retains the top spot for yet another year, followed Dallas/Fort Worth (USA; 3), London (UK; 4), Denver (USA; 6), Istanbul (Turkey; 7), Los Angeles (USA; 8), and Chicago (USA; 9).

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok Sabha Election 2024 Live, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / UP man arrested for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On