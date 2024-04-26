UP man arrested for posing as Singapore Airlines pilot at Delhi airport

A 24-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar has been arrested for posing as a Singapore Airlines pilot, officials said, adding that the accused, Sangeet Singh, was caught at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Thursday. Accused Sangeet Singh was caught by the CISF.

Singh was spotted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) – the central force guards installations including the country's busiest airport – strolling near the airport's Metro Skywalk area; the impersonator was wearing a pilot's uniform and sporting a Singapore Airlines ID card around his neck.

Upon inspection, however, the ID was found to be fake.

“Singh forged the ID using Business Card Maker, an online app. He purchased the uniform from and accessories from Pilot 18, Sector 9, Dwarka,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

Additional probe revealed that the impostor pursued and completed a 12-month Aviation Hospitality course from Mumbai in 2020, the officer also said.

Singh was able to “trick” his family into believing that he had landed a job as commercial pilot for Singapore Airlines, according to the probe.

He has been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (cheating and dishonesty), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using a forged document as a genuine one).

The Indira Gandhi International Airport, named after the late former Prime Minister, is the tenth busiest in the world, as per a recent study, and the third busiest in Asia. Dubai (no.2 in the global list) and Tokyo (no. 5) are ahead of Delhi. Globally, Atlanta (USA) retains the top spot for yet another year, followed Dallas/Fort Worth (USA; 3), London (UK; 4), Denver (USA; 6), Istanbul (Turkey; 7), Los Angeles (USA; 8), and Chicago (USA; 9).