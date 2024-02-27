Delhi’s IGI airport receives bomb threat call, later declared hoax

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport received a bomb threat call on Tuesday morning, which was later declared a ‘hoax’ after conducting thorough checks in the airport premises, officials aware of the matter said. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and a probe was underway. (File photo)

Delhi Police said a call was received at around 5:15am at the airport, warning of a bomb on a flight scheduled to depart to Kolkata.

“At around 5:15am, a bomb threat call was received by the IGI Airport in relation to a flight from Delhi to Kolkata which was scheduled to depart from the airport. During enquiry, the call was found to be bogus. However, necessary safety protocols were followed keeping in view security of passengers,” said DCP IGI Usha Rangnani.

She said a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered and a probe was underway, despite declaring the call a hoax.

Airport authorities said they will continue to monitor the airport premises with security staying on alert.