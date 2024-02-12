Private school in South Delhi receives bomb threat; “nothing found”, says police

A bomb threat was issued for the Amity International School in Pushp Vihar area of the national Capital on Monday, police said. According to police, the mail was received around 2-3am and the matter was reported the same morning. (Representative file photo)

The Amity International School in South Delhi received a bomb threat over mail early on Monday.

Police said the mail received was from an unknown sender who threatened to “blow up” the school and demanded money.

The school was evacuated and several agencies including the Delhi Police, bomb squad, Delhi Fire Services and local authorities rushed to the spot after receiving the mail.

According to police, the mail was received around 2-3am and the matter was reported the same morning.

Police along with bomb squad are conducting checks at the school premises. Nothing has been found yet, police said.

Ankit Chouhan, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (South) said, “An email was received on Monday at around 3:10am at Amity International School, Pushp Vihar about a bomb threat. A thorough checking of the school is being done through BDT (bomb disposal team), but nothing has been found yet”.

A case has been registered and police are trying to trace the accused.

“We received a bomb threat via email and we immediately took precautions and informed the police. The police took prompt action and have been very supportive. They are investigating the source of email and taking necessary action. We have closed the school for tomorrow as a precautionary safety measure in the interest of our parents and students”, the school’s spokesperson said on the incident.

This is the second such incident in Delhi this month.

On February 2, the Delhi Public School (DPS) in RK Puram received a similar bomb threat over mail.

No bomb was found, and a case was registered, police said.