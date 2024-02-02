 Delhi Public School in RK Puram vacated after bomb threat: Police | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Delhi / Delhi Public School in RK Puram vacated after bomb threat: Police

Delhi Public School in RK Puram vacated after bomb threat: Police

ByHT News Desk
Feb 02, 2024 12:46 PM IST

The police said that a search by the underway and nothing has been found yet.

A bomb threat was issued for the Delhi Public School in the RK Puram area of the national capital on Friday, ANI reported, quoting the Delhi Police.

The police said that the school has been vacated as a precautionary measure. (File)
The police said that the school has been vacated as a precautionary measure.

“DPS RK Puram receives a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure," the Delhi Police said.

It added: "Search by the Police is underway. Nothing found so far.”

