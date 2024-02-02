Delhi Public School in RK Puram vacated after bomb threat: Police

A bomb threat was issued for the Delhi Public School in the RK Puram area of the national capital on Friday, ANI reported, quoting the Delhi Police. The police said that the school has been vacated as a precautionary measure. (File)

The police said that the school has been vacated as a precautionary measure.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“DPS RK Puram receives a threat mail that the school will be blown up with a bomb. The school has been vacated as a precautionary measure," the Delhi Police said.

It added: "Search by the Police is underway. Nothing found so far.”