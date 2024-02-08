Chennai schools get bomb threat on email, students sent back home

At least four private schools in Chennai on Thursday received a bomb threat through email, the police said. The Chennai Police has requested the public not to panic.(Pixabay)

The incident prompted parents to rush to schools to pick up their children.

According to the Police, the e-mails were received in schools around the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits. It added that Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) were dispatched.

“GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails,” the police wrote on X.

It added: “Public are requested not to panic.”

More details are awaited.