 Chennai schools get bomb threat on email, students sent back home | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Chennai schools get bomb threat on email, students sent back home

Chennai schools get bomb threat on email, students sent back home

ByHT News Desk
Feb 08, 2024 03:27 PM IST

The Chennai Police said that action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails.

At least four private schools in Chennai on Thursday received a bomb threat through email, the police said.

The Chennai Police has requested the public not to panic.(Pixabay)
The Chennai Police has requested the public not to panic.(Pixabay)

The incident prompted parents to rush to schools to pick up their children.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to the Police, the e-mails were received in schools around the Greater Chennai Police (GCP) limits. It added that Bomb Detection and Disposal Squads (BDDS) were dispatched.

“GCP/BDDS teams have been sent for Anti-Sabotage Checks in these educational institutions and action is being taken to identify the culprit who sent these e-mails,” the police wrote on X.

It added: “Public are requested not to panic.”

More details are awaited.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On