Five held at Delhi’s IGI airport on suspicion of human trafficking

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Thursday said it nabbed four Air India employees and a passenger at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) for suspected human trafficking using forged documents.

CISF said the incident occurred on Wednesday at around 1.15 pm when its surveillance and intelligence team identified a passenger based on suspicion. The man, later identified as Diljot Singh, was supposed to travel from Delhi to Birmingham by an Air India flight set to depart at 1.15 pm, but was still in the check-in area and had not proceeded to board his flight. He was then diverted to a random checking point for a thorough scan of his baggage. However, nothing suspicious was detected.

Security officials said the passenger was questioned on why he did not board the flight to which the man was unable to give a satisfactory reply. CISF said his movements were then tracked on CCTV camera, which revealed that he was stopped by immigration officials over “doubtful” documents and was asked to bring the airline staff concerned with him.

“On further inquiry and reviewing CCTV footage, it was found that the passenger neither went back to immigration, or the check-in counter, but approached an Air India SATS employee, Rohan Verma, who cleared his formalities manually. He was also travelling based on an authorisation letter (seamen letter) meant for working on ships only,” said a senior CISF official, adding that a different fake document was assigned to him instead, used commonly in the United Kingdom.

CISF said the airline staff member was also questioned, who admitted to taking ₹80,000 to check in the passenger and had also cleared two other passengers earlier in a similar manner.

“He said he was directed by another colleague, Mohammad Jahangir to do so. A total of four airline staff members have been nabbed for suspected involvement in human trafficking using fake documents,” the official said, adding they have been handed over to the Delhi Police for further action.

Deputy commissioner of police (Metro) G Ramgopal Naik, who is overseeing the work at the airport in the absence of DCP IGIA, said that they have received a complaint from CISF. “We have registered an FIR accordingly under relevant sections. Further investigation is underway,” said DCP Naik.

The two passengers, who have reportedly travelled abroad using fake documents, are being brought back.

HT reached out to Air India, which did not comment on the queries.