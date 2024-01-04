Gurdaspur man held at IGI airport with 50 live cartridges

A 45-year-old man from Punjab has been detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital for carrying 50 live cartridges in his baggage, police said on Tuesday. As per police, Gurinder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, was detained while he was on his way to board an Amritsar-bound Vistara Airlines. Officials said that during the screening of his luggage, security personnel noticed the image of live ammunition. So his bag was referred for a physical check. During the course, a total of 50 live cartridges were recovered from his handbag. He did not have a valid licence in his possession for carrying the ammunition, they said.

