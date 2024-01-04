close_game
Gurdaspur man held at IGI airport with 50 live cartridges

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Jan 04, 2024 08:18 AM IST

An FIR into the matter has been registered under the relevant section of the Arms Act and an investigation has been taken up, they said. Further details are awaited.

A 45-year-old man from Punjab has been detained at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital for carrying 50 live cartridges in his baggage, police said on Tuesday. As per police, Gurinder Singh, a resident of Gurdaspur, was detained while he was on his way to board an Amritsar-bound Vistara Airlines. Officials said that during the screening of his luggage, security personnel noticed the image of live ammunition. So his bag was referred for a physical check. During the course, a total of 50 live cartridges were recovered from his handbag. He did not have a valid licence in his possession for carrying the ammunition, they said.

An FIR into the matter has been registered under the relevant section of the Arms Act and an investigation has been taken up, they said. Further details are awaited.

