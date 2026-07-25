Ferran Torres receives Donald Trump's support after 'Make Spain Great Again' cap sparks debate

Ferran Torres has received backing from US President Donald Trump amid the controversy over the cap he wore during Spain's World Cup victory celebrations in Madrid. Torres, who scored the only goal in Spain's 1-0 win over Argentina in the final, attracted attention by wearing a cap bearing the slogan "Make Spain Great Again" during the victory parade. The phrase was widely seen as a reference to Trump's iconic "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. Donald Trump reacts to Ferran Torres' 'Make Spain Great Again' cap after Spain's World Cup triumph. (AFP)

The cap quickly became a talking point across Spain, triggering mixed reactions. Critics viewed it as carrying a political message and linking Torres with right-wing ideology, while others dismissed it as a light-hearted reference to Trump's widely discussed appearance during the World Cup trophy presentation. The contrasting interpretations fuelled a broader debate over the footballer's intentions during the celebrations.

Asked about the controversy during a press conference in Washington, US President Donald Trump defended Torres, saying he believed the Spanish forward's gesture was made with good intentions.

"He's a great player. He wore a (Make America Great Again) cap. It was a great gesture, and I think he did it in good faith. We appreciate that."