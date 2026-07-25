Kalki Koechlin revisits Natasha's iconic style and legacy as ZNMD completes 15 years

Time, she feels, has also been kind to Natasha’s reputation. A character once written off as controlling is now being viewed with greater nuance. “She is problematic. She is possessive and wants to control her fiancé,” Koechlin says. “But she is also very clear about what she wants and doesn’t want. And when she calls Kabir out for the way he treats their relationship, I think that’s something that today’s generation appreciates.”

Koechlin admits she wanted every outfit her character wore. “She was so well dressed that I wanted all her clothes,” she laughs. Off screen, however, the actor couldn’t be more different. “My style is totally different. I like chappals and really simple, breathable cotton clothes. But if I’m going out or it’s a special occasion, then yes, I’d love to look like Natasha.”

As Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara completes 15 years, Kalki Koechlin looks back at Natasha, the fiancée audiences were quick to judge, but whose wardrobe almost everyone wanted. Even today, it inspires nostalgic fashion conversations- a masterclass in polished vacation dressing, blending breezy dresses, statement tops, feminine silhouettes, and effortless Mediterranean glamour. Her style mirrored her personality- confident, curated, and impossible to ignore, with every look striking the perfect balance between sophistication and playful charm.

As for where Natasha’s life took her after her relationship with Kabir ended, Koechlin already has a sequel in mind. “I think she’d have opened 46 her own interior design store. I’m not sure she’d find another partner, but she’d be a great businesswoman.” Looking back, Koechlin’s fondest memories of the film have less to do with the story and more with the experience of making it.

“One of the nicest things about shooting was that we were in Spain,” she says. “We were working with big names like Hrithik and Katrina, but because we were in these little nondescript towns, nobody recognised us. If we’d been shooting in Bombay, we’d have been surrounded by security and fans, and everyone would’ve disappeared into their vanity vans between takes.”Instead, the cast lingered over long lunches at cafés, sat together on cobbled streets and, for a while, simply got to be a group of friends exploring Spain.

Asked how she’d reimagine Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara today, Koechlin doesn’t hesitate. “I’d make it about three women on a bachelorette trip,” she says. “It would also explore social media: how people are misunderstood because of their online presence, quick judgments and cancel culture. Ultimately, it would be about switching off from the digital world and reconnecting with friends in a more meaningful way.”

Fifteen years later, Natasha proves that while trends fade, unforgettable characters and the conversations around them only grow richer with time.

“Goa is where I feel most alive” For many, Goa remains the ultimate romanticized escape, a refreshing getaway for those who enjoy the beach, nightlife, and all-day partying. But for Kalki Koechlin, the coastal state has redefined her understanding of what you call home.

While visiting friends arrive eager to chill and party, Kalki’s reality is beautifully ordinary. “This is not my party place,” she reflects, “I have to get up and make tiffins for my daughter at 7:00 AM. So yeah, it’s definitely home for me and it’s worth it. Really, just the greenery, the sea, the expanse, the nature around me. I feel I am really lucky to have that.” This combination of family, friends and nature has changed her life, and has made Goa the place that she loves the most and where she is most alive.

Kalki's decision to relocate to Goa was deeply prompted from motherhood and a desire to escape from the digital trap of modern upbringing. Seeking “a sense of shanti” (peace) after having her daughter, she wanted an environment where her child could truly interact with the physical world rather than grow up glued to a screen. “I wanted a place where my child could access the dirt and dig her fingers in and play with insects and creatures and discover the world around her, and not just be on a tablet,” Kalki says.

Beyond the landscape, Goa has given Kalki a vibrant sense of community that she didn’t realise she was missing. Raising her daughter in Goa has provided the actor a lifestyle that a busy metro like Bombay did not provide. “My daughter enjoys the outdoors as she swims, runs, plays in the garden, and cycles. It’s a childhood shaped by nature and a lively, closeknit community of young kids, which was hard to find in the city,” she says.

Maintaining this slow, intentional lifestyle isn’t always easy when duty calls. This is why Kalki’s approach to fitness and well-being is all about staying adaptable on the go, whether she is on a film set or at home. Since she travels constantly, she keeps a simple indoor routine that fits into a suitcase. “No matter where I’m shooting in the world, I just need a yoga mat, Pilates, and stretch bands,” she shares. When it comes to recharging her battery, Kalki’s absolute first step is unplugging. “Switch off the phone,” she says instantly. To truly restore her energy, she focuses on stepping away from social media and reconnecting with herself and her loved ones.

(Written by Prachi Sapra)