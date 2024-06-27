Anime renewed: Wind Breaker Season 2 is officially a go!

Congratulations are in order for Wind Breaker fans fervently hoping for a Season 2 announcement, especially with the original instalment concluding its final chapter today. Right after the Season 1 finale premiere, slated for June 28 at 12:26 am JST, official sources confirmed that the series will, in fact, be coming back with even more hard-hitting punches soon. Key Visual for Wind Breaker anime.(CloverWorks)

The TV anime adaptation of Satoru Nii's popular manga series quickly found a safe spot in the hearts of many Otakus, who hailed this anime premiere as one of the best releases this Spring.

Directed by Toshifumi Akai, the Wind Breaker anime's first season is yet to deliver a bitter-sweet closure on Friday. Produced under the banner of renowned anime studio CloverWorks, the robust action series will complete its initial chapter on the small screen with a 13-episode roster. The final episodes of the season have already paved the way for a new beginning in 2025, with the introduction of some new faces that instantly won the hearts of the viewers.

Do we have a Wind Breaker Season 2 release date yet?

The official accounts of the anime have merely announced that the sequel will go on air in 2025. No fixed release date has been released yet.

Crunchyroll made another delightful revelation: It will stream the new season following its epic comeback.

A compilation video montage recapitulating the first season's events was also released alongside the Season 2 announcement.

Crunchyroll describes the action youth delinquent series as:

“Welcome to Furin High School, an institution infamous for its population of brawny brutes who solve every conflict with a show of strength. Some of the students even formed a group, Bofurin, which protects the town. Haruka Sakura, a first-year student who moved in from out of town, is only interested in one thing: fighting his way to the top.”