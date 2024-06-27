 Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and where to watch - Hindustan Times
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8: Exact release date, time and where to watch

ByArya Vaishnavi
Jun 27, 2024 10:40 PM IST

Keep reading to know the release date and time of the upcoming Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8

Demon Slayer Season 4 is this year's most highly anticipated anime instalment. With seven episodes released so far, the adventure-fantasy series has garnered praise from fans for its striking visuals. The animated show's gripping plotline has flawlessly showcased Tanjiro, Inosuke, and Zenitsu's intense training in the events leading up to their battle with Muzan.

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode is set to arrive this weekend

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 release date and time

The next Demon Slayer episode is set to arrive on Sunday, June 30, at 11:15 pm JST. This translates to an early morning release for audiences in the US, Canada, and Mexico. However, the exact time varies across different regions based on their simulcast schedule. You can check out the release times based on your time zones below.

Time ZoneTimeDateDay
PDT10:45 amJune 30Sunday
CDT12:45 pmJune 30Sunday
EDT1:45 pmJune 30Sunday
GMT5:45 pmJune 30Sunday
IST7:45 pmJune 30Sunday
ACST11:45 pmJune 30Sunday

Where to watch Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8?

Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8 will first begin airing in Japan on local networks like Fuji TV, Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV. As new episodes generally simulcast roughly 2 and a half hours later, international audiences can stream the episode online on Crunchyroll. However, it is important to note that the platform requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 8?

In the previous episode, fans saw Zenitsu receiving a letter that revealed what happened to Raigaku. As the Hashira Training arc primarily focuses on the training of the Demon Slayer characters, the next episode is likely to be in continuation of Episode 7, which featured an intriguing scene about Muzan and his apparent connection to Kagaya Ubuyashiki. Meanwhile, fans can also expect the episode to end with a cliffhanger, leaving the audience wanting for more.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
