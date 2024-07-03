Chainsaw Man Chapter 171: Exact release date, where to read and more

The release of Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 has been delayed. With the growing uncertainty around Nayuta's death, the anticipation for the next chapter is at a record high. With the stakes so high, here's all you need to know ahead of the upcoming chapter: The release date for Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 is confirmed

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 release date and time

Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 is set to arrive on Wednesday, July 17, at 12 am JST. This translates to a daytime release a day prior for international audiences. However, as the exact time varies across different regions, you can check out the schedule based on your timezone below.

Time Zone Time Date Day PDT 8 am July 16 Tuesday CDT 10 am July 16 Tuesday EDT 11 am July 16 Tuesday GMT 3 pm July 16 Tuesday IST 8:30 pm July 16 Tuesday ACST 12:30 am July 17 Wednesday

Where to read Chainsaw Man Chapter 171?

Fans can read the upcoming Chainsaw Man Chapter on official sources like the Viz Media website, Shueisha's MANGA Plus, and Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ app. However, it is important to note that while the first two sources are free, the latter requires a paid subscription plan.

What to expect from Chainsaw Man Chapter 171?

With the release date still weeks away, no concrete spoilers for the upcoming chapter have been made available online. The previous issue ended with a tragic cliffhanger, leaving fans wondering whether the severed head was Nayuta's or not.

As fans and Denji both have been dealing with uncertainty around her death, Chainsaw Man Chapter 171 is likely to reveal whether she is dead or not. Should the head be of Nayuta's, Denji will be destroyed. This would bring an absolute chaos as he would go a full-on rampage to avenge her death.