The Acolyte Episode 6 spoilers: Did you notice these Star Wars Easter eggs ?

The Acolyte Episode 5 was a saving grace for the Star Wars series as it rejuvenated the audience keen to know the story further. The episode did not perform well on critic sites but turned into one of the fan favourite episodes. The ultimate lightsaber combat alone won good remarks in episode 5. Breakdown and Easter eggs of Star wars in The Acolyte episode 6.(@OfficialAcolyte/X)

The shot of the lightsaber dance was the highlight of the episode and received high praise for how beautifully it was shot. The episode ended with an explosive cliffhanger which is revealed in episode 6. The latest episode is also filled with a lot of Easter eggs for fans.

The Acolyte episode 6 Easter eggs

Hardcore fans of Star Wars are in for a treat in episode 6 of The Acolyte. Episode 5 ended with Osha and Mae swapping places when Mae knocked out Osha and infiltrated Master Sol’s ship. In the next episode, Osha found herself on the Unknown Planet after Mae’s attack with some of the latter’s belongings and Qimir.

As Osha explored her surroundings, the camera zoomed out and a ship which resembled the Star Wars: The Old Republic Galactic Starfighter on the left side of the screen indicating a broader connection to the Star Wars lore, as reported by With Ashley and Co.

The Unknown Planet also bore similarities to that of Bal’demnic, a Cortosis-rich planet, in the Auril sector of the Outer Rim or it could be the planet Luker Skywalk was living on in The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi. After all, the similarities are there between the Ahch-To and the Unknown Planet.

Osho’s encounter with The Stranger

Osho’s encounter with Qimir otherwise known as The Stranger has certainly piqued fan’s interest. At the end of episode 5, Qimir shows humanity and just a little bit of extra care for Osho’s well-being by healing her wound and covering her with a blanket.

In episode 6, Qimir was all the audience could talk about. There was a certain chemistry between Osho and The Stranger but could also be just another manipulative technique of teh latter. The encounter between the two will certainly probe deeper truths amidst the dark themes of the show.